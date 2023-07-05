Giles Scott takes podium place at Foiling Week Wrap on Lake Garda

The 10th Anniversary edition of Foiling Week was completed Wednesday after a spectacular day on the water with the wind conditions that Lake Garda is famous for, a perfect way to wrap up this year’s event.

Frenchman Enzo Balanger was winner in the 76 strong International Moth fleet, followed by Fraglia Vela Malcesine talent Simone Salvà.

The British competitors made a strong showing with four in the top ten . . . led by Giles Scott in third, Simon Hiscocks fourth, Dave Hivey eighth and Jack Wetherell ninth.

2023 Foiling Week – International Moth – Final Leaders (77 entries)

1st FRA 9 Enzo BALANGER – – 22.2 pts

2nd ITA 3 Simone SALVA’ – – 26 pts

3rd GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 47 pts

4th GBR 4772 Simon HISCOCKS – – 52 pts

5th NZL 4842 Seb MENZIES – – 68 pts

6th ESP 4947 Joan CARDONA – – 79 pts

7th NZL 4845 Henry HASLETT – – 82 pts

8th GBR 4968 David HIVEY – – 86 pts

9th GBR 4965 Jack WETHERELL – – 87 pts

10th AUS 4988 Otto HENRY – – 95 pts

In the 61 strong Waszp fleet the winner was Ettore Botticii of Italy by just one point from Hippolyte Gruet of France.

In third place was Emanuele Savoini of Italy, fourth Hanno Seifert of Sweden and fifth Enzio Savoini.

2023 Foiling Week – Waszp – Final Leaders (61 entries)

1st ITA 4 Ettore BOTTICINI – – 27 pts

2nd FRA 2261 Hippolyte GRUET – – 28 pts

3rd ITA 3334 Emanuele SAVOINI – – 35.9 pts

4th SWE 2709 Hanno SEIFERT – – 51 pts

5th ITA 3335 Enzio SAVOINI – – 60 pts

6th ITA 911 Francesco BERTONE FRESIA – – 62 pts

7th GER 3422 Caspar ILGENSTEIN – – 74 pts

8th GER 3016 Moritz HAGENMEYER – – 80 pts

9th FRA 2935 Titouan PETARD – – 92 pts

10th ITA 3069 Piero DELNERI – – 99 pts

Clement Colmas of France won the Wingfoil Class, with second Victor Loof of Norway and third Daniel Wilson from the UK Christchurch SC.

The Flying Phantom Class was an all Swiss affair with Clément Cron and Louis Chambet the winners, followed in second place by Alex Schneiter and Kristoffer Jonsson. with Marie Mazuay and Quentin Princivale third.

And finally the ETF26 foiling multihull, won by Matthieu Salomon, Franck Cammas and Valentin Bellet of France.

The British crew ATHENA PATHWAY of Hannah Mills, Nicola Boniface, Eilidh McIntyre and Kate Macgregor finished in seventh.

Team Audace from the University of Trieste, finished in first place overall, winning the Foiling SuMoth Challenge 2023. Todd McGuire, Managing Director of 11th Hour Racing, the main sponsor of the challenge between universities around the world, awarded the prizes.

All first place winners got awarded a Garmin Quatix 7 watch.

The Foiling Week organization worked closely together with the team of host venue Fraglia Vela Malcesine consisting of 35 people. And the Race Office consisted of eight people, headed by Principle Race Officer Tim Hancock.

They ran 60+ races over the course of eight days using 10 ribs, 50 onshore warning signals and two starting vessels.

Full Foiling Week results available here . . .