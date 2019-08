Final day of Ready Steady Tokyo – Sailing concludes in Enoshima with the five Medal Races fo the Radial, Laser, Finn and two 470 events.

So far this morning the racings have been postponed and the fleets are held ashore.

The breeze is not expected to top 10 knots all day.

Finn World Champion Zsombor Berecz, from Hungary, has secured the gold in the Finn event with a day to spare, the rest have to wait for the wind.