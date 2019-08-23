McNamara and Chatterion are Hornet Champions

Mike McNamara and Harry Chatterion are the 2019 Hornet Class Champions.

The Grimsby and Cleethorpes pair finished with a win in the final race to take the title by six points.

Toby Bardsley-Dale and Richard Nurse managed to hold off Mark and Paul Dell in the final race to claim second place by one point.

Dick Garry and Sam Woolner were fourth, Strangler and Pippa Rogers fifth, and Nigel Skudder and Keith Mills sixth.

The event took place at the Stone SC.

Hornet Nationals 2019 – Final Results after 10 races

1st 2109 MIKE McNAMARA and HARRY CHATTERTON – – 15 pts

2nd 2125 TOBY BARDSLEY-DALE and RICHARD NURSE – – 29 pts

3rd 2146 MARK DELL and PAUL DELL – – 30 pts

4th 2190 DICK GARRY and SAM WOOLNER – – 32 pts

5th 2132 STRANGLER and PIPPA ROGERS – – 39 pts

6th 2160 NIGEL SKUDDER and KEITH HILLS – – 42 pts

7th 2077 TIM COOMBE and JAMES BEER – – 47 pts

8th 2157 ALISTAIR McLAUGHLIN and MARK TAYLOR – – 57 pts

9th 2184 TERRY CURTIS and TERRY PALMER – – 60 pts

10th 2155 DUNCAN WEST and ELLIE HUTCHINGS – – 71 pts

11th 2115 JO POWELL and RICHARD ROBERTS – – 73 pts

12th 2188 CHRIS BOSHIER and MATT RAINBOW – – 85 pts

13th 2191 DAVID EDGE and MARTIN ARNISON – – 102 pts

14th 2182 KEVIN BURT and BARRY MILLER – – 104 pts

15th 2171 TOM GUY and ROBERT SMITH – – 112 pts

16th 2163 CHRIS BINES and DAVE GIBBONS – – 115 pts

17th 2178 LUCY PRIEST and ALEX ROGERS – – 121 pts

18th 2101 GARY HAYLETT and TRACEY HAYLETT – – 124 pts

19th 2142 ERIC STYLES and CATHERINE WESTBROOK – – 139 pts

20th 2150 MATT REEVES and PALOMA MEDINA – – 154 pts

21st 2192 ERIC MARCHBANKS and DAWN BARSLEY-DALE – – 178 pts

22nd 2140 RICHARD BARNES and IAN BULL – – 199 pts

23rd 2175 DAVE WOOD and FRAN WOOD – – 208 pts