A-Class warm-up for the World Championships at Portland UK

With a 91 strong international fleet gathered on Portland for the A-class Catamaran World Championships, the taster event was the British National Championship.

Raced in classic and open division (foilers) the winner of the open division was Steve Brewin of Australia, who finished tied on points with Mischa Heemskerk of Holland.

In third place, just four points back, was Bruce Mahoney of the USA.

The Junior GBR sailor Oscar Lindley-Smith, finishing in 13th place overall was the top Brit in this strong field, and is the 2019 British Open National Champion.

In the classic division, Scott Anderson of Australia was the overall winner, with Alberto Farnesi of Sweden two points back in second and in third was Bruno Biedermann of Switzerland.

British sailor Owen Cox was in his element on his newly acquired DNA. He was fifth overall and is the classic division British National Champion as a result.

Cox is a lake sailor and sails at Bala Lake in Wales, so can handle shifts and the light stuff with ease.

The A-Class World Championship at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Association opens with a practice race on Saturday, 24 August.

The first championship races are on Sunday, with two races in the Open division, followed by two in the Classics at on the same course.

Light winds seem to be on the agenda for the week. Jellyfish were a feature of the first day of Nationals racing outside Portland Harbour, but it is hoped that they will be gone by the weekend, and they do seem to sink down when it’s sunny.

A-Class – 2019 British National Championship, Open Division

1st AUS 4 Steven Brewin – – 10 pts

2nd NED 7 Mischa Heemskerk – – 10 pts

3rd USA 311 Bruce Mahoney – – 14 pts

4th NZL 270 Dave Shaw – – 17 pts

5th AUS 1035 James Wierzbowski – – 24 pts

6th FRA 2 Emmanuel Dodé – – 31 pts

7th NED 207 Thijs Visser – – 40 pts

8th AUT 96 Michael Mödlhammer – – 41 pts

9th AUS 63 Mark Griffith – – 47 pts

10th AUS 51 Paul Larsen – – 56 pts

11th GER 6 Rainer Bohrer – – 70 pts

12th SUI 87 Nils Palmieri – – 72 pts

13th GBR 599 Oscar Lindley‑Smith – – 75 pts

14th ESP 16 Marc Verdaguer – – 76 pts

15th SUI 65 Charles Bueche – – 85 pts

16th POL 111 Michal Korneszczuk – – 88 pts

17th GBR 24 Dave Roberts – – 89 pts

18th NED 93 Willem Plokker – – 91 pts

19th GBR 21 Richard Hargreaves – – 92 pts

20th NED 12 Eric Lampier – – 94 pts

21st CZE 1 Vladislav Ptasnik – – 96 pts

22nd DEN 77 Tom Bøjland – – 96 pts

23rd SUI 33 Heiko Maier – – 101 pts

24th NZL 555 Phil Robertson – – 109 pts

25th BEL 19 Wim Deca – – 117 pts

26th SUI 17 Dominik Peikert – – 120 pts

27th DEN 19 Felix Jacobsen – – 130 pts

28th SUI 9 Daniel Caviezel – – 131 pts

29th GBR 1964 Alun Davies – – 131 pts

30th GBR 25 Sam Heaton – – 139 pts

31st ESP 11 Manuel Calavia – – 165 pts

32nd AUS 1067 Joseph Randall – – 165 pts

A-Class – 2019 British National Championship, Classic Division

1st AUS 31 Scott Anderson – – 6 pts

2nd SWE 59 Alberto Farnesi – – 8 pts

3rd SUI 56 Bruno Biedermann – – 17 pts

4th ESP 29 Francisco Javier Acosta Medina – – 32 pts

5th GBR 72 Owen Cox – – 34 pts

6th SUI 310 Valente Jacques – – 34 pts

7th AUS 27 William Michie – – 37 pts

8th AUS 992 Mark Capel – – 40 pts

9th GBR 111 Mike Bawden – – 45 pts

10th ESP 129 Javier Acosta Morales – – 48 pts

11th GBR 15 Struan Wallace – – 49 pts

12th GBR 3 Neil Klabe – – 53 pts

13th GBR 2 Colin Bannister – – 55 pts

14th AUS 9 John Dowling – – 60 pts

15th BEL 17 Astrid Janssens – – 65 pts

16th GBR 4 Gordon Upton – – 69 pts

17th GBR 8 Richard Bartholomew – – 76 pts

18th GBR 14 Anthony Wykes – – 83 pts

19th ESP 7 Michael Todd – – 90 pts

20th GBR 39 Luke Swain – – 104 pts

21st GBR 53 Hugh Macgregor – – 107 pts

Full results available here