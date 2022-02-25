IOC urges Federations to pull events from Russia

The IOC urges International Sports Federations to remove any scheduled events from Russia

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus.

In addition, the IOC EB urges that no Russian or Belarussian national flag be displayed and no Russian or Belarussian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

At the same time, the IOC EB expresses its full support to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the upcoming Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Among sporting events already been removed from Russia are the UEFA Champions League final, all remaining International Ski Federation World Cup legs, the Formula One Russia Grand Prix and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In further reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Manchester United football club has terminated its sponsorship deal with Aeroflot, and UEFA has removed the Champions League final to Paris.

Gazprom, the Russian natural gas giant, majority-owned by the Russian government, is a major sponsor (at about €40m a year) of UEFA.

World Sailing also had a five-year sponsorship deal with Gazprom in 2015, that five-year sponsorship deal was abruptly terminated after two years following difficult times for Gazprom in some of their other sponsorship dealings.

The President of World Sailing since November 2020 is Quanhai Li of China.

World Sailing spokes person replied to our request for comment:



‘World Sailing is in contact with the International Olympic Committee and will be able to comment further in due course.’

World Sailing Scheduled Sailing events:

Sailing Champions League will take place at Saint Petersburg, Russia, in July

Junior Volga Cup – N-Novgorod Governor’s Cup, Nizhniy Novgorod, Russia, in July

Tall ship Mir sailing round the globe international regatta, Vladivostok, Russia, in September

Far East Cup within the VII Eastern Economic forum, Vladivostok, Russia, in September.

