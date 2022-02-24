RORC Caribbean 600 – Overall winner is Warrior Won of USA

Overall winner of the 2022 RORC Caribbean 600 is Christopher Sheahan’s Pac52 Warrior Won (USA)

Christopher Sheahan, owner and skipper of Warrior Won is from the Larchmont Yacht Club, USA.

Sheahan’s Warrior Won was taking part in its first RORC Caribbean 600, having won the 2022 Transpac Race overall.

None of the teams still racing under IRC has any realistic chance of beating Warrior Won after time correction.

Warrior Won Crew: Christopher Sheehan, Thomas Allin, Stuart Bannatyne, Norman Berge, Richard Clarke, Shane Diviney, Scott Ewing, Gregg Griffin, Morgan Gutenkunst, Hartwell Jordan, Collin Leon, Chris Lewis, Tristan Louwrens, Henry Vogel, Christopher Welch.

Christopher Sheahan and his team will be presented with the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy at the Prize Giving on Friday 25 February.