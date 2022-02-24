Burling confirmed as Skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand

Emirates Team New Zealand’s core sailing team for AC37 will consist of six key sailors led by Skipper Pete Burling.

Burling is joined by Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney, Nathan Outteridge, Glenn Ashby and Josh Junior whose focus will be on the performance and development of the boat, along with the all-important strategical decision making during the 37th America’s Cup.

The complete sailing team will be further bolstered at a later date when the powerhouse grinders or cyclors will begin full time training to provide the power for the 3rd generation of AC75’s.

Emirates Team New Zealand reported that it is well underway in its detailed planning of the sailing schedule for the 37th America’s Cup.

The main point of focus being on the months of September and October when existing teams are permitted to commence sailing in line with the rules of the Protocol of the 37th America’s Cup.

Related Post:

America’s Cup team in attempt to break World Speed Record of 202.9km/h

American Magic reveal leadership team for AC37