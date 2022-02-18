American Magic reveal leadership team for AC37

The New York Yacht Club American Magic announced its leadership team as the program continues preparation for the 37th America’s Cup.

Mike Cazer – Chief Executive Officer

Terry Hutchinson – Skipper and President of Sailing Operations

Scott Ferguson – Design Coordinator

Tyson Lamond – Chief Operating Officer

Ben Osborn – Chief Fnancial Officer

In a recent podcast conversation with Shirley Robertson, Paul Goodison, who was the main sail trimmer on Patriot for American Magic at AC36, revealed that he had re-signed with American Magic for the next America’s Cup.

Hap Fauth, Principal of New York Yacht Club American Magic commented:

“We have the right team in place to achieve extraordinary and historic success. And we remain intensely focused on our goal of winning the America’s Cup and bringing the Cup home to the New York Yacht Club and the United States.”

