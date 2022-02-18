Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – Spain’s Botin and Trittel take 49er lead

Leader 49er – Diego Botin and Florian Trittel ESP

Leader ILCA 7 – Elliot Hanson GBR

Leader 49erFX – Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA

The 49er fleet were back in action on day 3 of the Lanzarote International Regatta with 24 of the teams now competing, and a new leader, as they head into the final day, Saturday.

Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain won the first of three races and finished the day as overall leaders with 21 points after six races completed.

Second are Spain’s Albert Torres and Elías Aretz with 27 points and third Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger of Germany with 28 points.

Chris Taylor and James Grummett are best of the Brits, in fourth with 31 points, while the new pairing of Dylan Fletcher and Rhos Hawes completed their first three races together (2, 7, 16) and looked pretty happy about it.

Not such a cheerful day for the American pair, Andrew Mollerus and Ian MacDiarmid, who drop from the lead to sixth place after a win some, lose some scoreline . . . BFD, 1, DNC.

In the women’s 49erFX Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil extended their lead with two race wins to 25 points, three ahead of Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington of Norway, with third Finland’s Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka with 30 points.

Another new British pairing, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey, move into eighth place with a 5, 5, 13 score Friday, while Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton slip to tenth overall.



Britain’s Elliot Hanson and Mike Beckett continue their battle for the lead of the men’s Laser ILCA 7 event.

Hanson despite a BFD has 26 points, three ahead of Beckett, with Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway now in third overall with 30 points.

Laser race winners Friday were, Kaarle Tapper FIN, Nik Aaron GER and Philipp Buhl GER.

Men 49er – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (25 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL 1 5 8 – – 21 pts

2nd ESP 317 Albert TORRES and Elías ARETZ 6 3 4 – – 27 pts

3rd GER 22 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER -17 11 2 – – 28 pts

4th GBR 284 Chris TAYLOR and James GRUMMETT 11 9 5 – – 31 pts

5th AUT 128 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 7 8 -12 – – 34 pts

6th USA 6 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID BFD 1 DNC – – 39 pts

7th GER 911 Maximilian STINGELE and Linov SCHEEL 15 15 -17 – – 42 pts

8th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno DE PLANTA 18 2 13 – – 42 pts

9th ESP 917 Andrés BARRIO and Antonio TORRADO 3 -20 19 – – 47 pts

10th SUI 133 Joshua RICHNER and Nilo SCHÄRER DNC 12 7 – – 48 pts

Women 49erFX – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 1 1 9 – – 25 pts

2nd NOR 6 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 6 4 2 – – 28 pts

3rd FIN 40 Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 3 2 3 – – 30 pts

4th CAN 25 Ali TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN UFD 3 5 – – 43 pts

5th FRA 503 Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU 2 9 1 – – 48 pts

6th POL 11 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 9 10 4 – – 49 pts

7th ESP 21 Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO 7 8 6 – – 49 pts

8th GBR 2 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 5 5 13 – – 66 pts

9th FRA 97 Mathilde LOVADINA and Marine RIOU 13 DNC 10 – – 67 pts

10th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON -14 11 8 – – 72 pts

Men ILCA 7 – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st GBR Elliot HANSON 2 9 BFD – – 26 pts

2nd GBR Michael BECKETT -13 5 5 – – 29 pts

3rd NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 5 3 2 – – 30 pts

4th GER Philipp BUHL -21 2 1 – – 32 pts

5th FIN Kaarle TAPPER 1 6 DNC – – 37 pts

6th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 6 4 4 – – 38 pts

7th FRA Bernaz JUAN BAPTISTA 8 -13 3 – – 38 pts

8th GER Nik Aaron WILLIM 12 1 6 – – 46 pts

9th FIN Nooa LAUKKANEN 22 14 14 – – 62 pts

10th TUR Yigit Yalcin CITAK 14 -18 10 – – 64 pts