Cannes International Finn Week – Full House

Laurent Hay of France winner of Cannes International Finn Week

Laurent Hay of France finished with a 12 point lead after seven races at the well attended – 55 entries from 11 nations – Cannes International Finn Week.

In second place was Christophe Dyen of France, tied on 24 points with Kristian Sjoberg of Finland.

Hay dominated the event finishing with four race wins, a second and a sixth place, discarding an eleventh.

Other race winners were, Jürgen Eiermann of Germany, Michael Good of Switzerland, and Christophe Dyen winning the final race to take second overall.

Cannes International Finn Week – Final Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (55 entries)

1st FRA 75 Laurent HAY -11 2 1 1 1 1 6 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA 2 Christophe DYEN 2 4 5 9 -16 3 1 – – 24 pts

3rd FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG 3 8 3 2 6 2 -14 – – 24 pts

4th GER 8 Jürgen EIERMANN 4 1 7 3 -19 7 9 – – 31 pts

5th FRA 9 Guillaume BOISARD 8 3 8 -19 5 8 2 – – 34 pts

6th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER 7 7 -15 13 7 5 3 – – 42 pts

7th SUI 83 Jürg WITTICH 6 5 4 8 -11 11 11 – – 45 pts

8th UKR 10 Valentyn KLYMENTYEV -56 20 16 15 4 4 5 – – 64 pts

9th GER 909 Udo MUREK 16 10 -19 6 13 15 12 – – 72 pts

10th POR 21 Filipe SILVA -56 13 10 16 9 9 20 – – 77 pts

11th FRA 38 Michel AUDOIN -33 16 21 10 2 13 16 – – 78 pts

12th FRA 57 Morvan BOURBIN 14 17 2 -33 28 6 13 – – 80 pts

13th SUI 33 Bernhard SEGER 17 11 23 -24 20 10 8 – – 89 pts

14th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS 29 -33 17 23 8 12 7 – – 96 pts

15th SUI 95 Michael GOOD 1 6 29 -35 18 23 23 – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .