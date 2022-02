Posted Friday PM – I’ve reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the Oxford Blue.

In our view a successful racing window is unlikely given an increased probability of unmanageable gusts.

I think this would have been our decision tomorrow morning, so I’m calling it early, out of consideration for competitors and volunteers. I’d like to thank all who have worked hard to set the event up.

David Oughton, Oxford SC Commodore

