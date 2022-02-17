Breezy showdown with Storm Eunice at Oxford Blue

Batten down the hatches! Storm Eunice (image for Fri 18 Feb) is on her way to continue the bad work started by her cousin Dudley on Wednesday.

But the hope is that the worst of Eunice will be well behind us by the time competitors are rigging up for this Saturday’s Oxford Blue at Farmoor Reservoir.

The final event of a Seldén SailJuice Winter Series that has hurled all extremes of weather at Britain’s toughest dinghy racers, the Oxford Blue could prove the toughest test yet for the 70-plus boats entered from more than 30 different classes.

Will it be another day to suit the 505s?

Roger Gilbert & Ben McGrane have already won an unprecedented three events so far this season, enough to bring them Series victory before this weekend is even contested.

With five events now completed, the first discard kicks in. Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane (505 – Netley SC), have now won three events, and second in the fourth, so no surprise to see them jump 13 places to take the top spot and uncatchable.

Last year’s runner up Luke Fisher (RS Vareo – Emberton Park SC), drops to second, with Ben Flower (Laser ILCA 7 – Paignton SC) third.

Beyond the winning 505, places are still very close, with 19 boats having the potential to make the top 10.

There’s still time to enter the Oxford Blue this Saturday . . .

Image information metoffice.gov.uk . . .