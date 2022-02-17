RORC Caribbean 600 – Monohull v Multihull Line Honour Favourites

Seventy-five boats are entered for the RORC Caribbean 600 which starts on Monday 21 February in Antigua, racing around 11 islands in the Caribbean.

Over 700 sailors from 32 different nations will take part, the bulk of the fleet will be racing under IRC for overall victory and the RORC Caribbean 600 Trophy.

Dmitry Rybolovlev’s ClubSwan 125 Skorpios (MON), sailed by Fernando Echavarri, and the VPLP/Verdier 100 Comanche (CAY) skippered by Mitch Booth are favourites for Monohull Line Honours.

The wild card for Line Honours is the Farr 100 Leopard skippered by Chris Sherlock.

Whilst the overall winner of the RORC Caribbean 600 will be the monohull with best corrected time under IRC, this year’s race features a spectacular MOCRA Class with 10 multihulls in action.

The 600-mile RORC classic will headline a Line Honours re-match for three 70-foot trimarans which went hard and fast for the line in this year’s RORC Transatlantic Race.

Giovanni Soldini’s Multi70 Maserati (ITA) won the 3,000-mile race by a paper-thin margin and also holds the RORC Caribbean 600 Race Record (2019 – 30 hours, 49 minutes, 00 seconds).

Peter Cunningham’s PowerPlay (CAY) and Jason Carroll’s Argo (USA) will be looking to push Maserati all the way.

The wild card for Multihull Line Honours is Antoine Rabaste’s Ultim’Emotion 2 (FRA), which has a waterline advantage over the three 70-foot trimarans.

The multihull leader on the water is expected to change many times – be prepared for a photo-finish, potentially at record pace.

Read more here . . .

All yachts will be fitted with a race tracker: Follow the fleet here . . .

