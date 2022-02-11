New Zealand pull out of The Ocean Race

New Zealand Ocean Racing has withdrawn its entry to The Ocean Race 2022/2023

New Zealand Ocean Racing had been working to compete in the V065 class of the round the world race.

Bianca Cook, head of the New Zealand Ocean Racing organisation said, “This is not a decision we ever wanted to have to make. We’re devastated.”

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of Auckland as a race stopover, together with a lack of sponsorship, had made continuing with the New Zealand campaign untenable.

The plan for the NZ Ocean Racing VO65 boat is to sell it on to another team who is able to make the start line of the race.

In November 2021 The Ocean Race course was revised to include 12,750 nm Southern Ocean leg, and dropped New Zealand and China as stopovers.

The race will start Sunday, 15 January 2023 from Alicante, Spain.

