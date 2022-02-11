18 Footer Championship – Final day shoot-out

Former Australian Championship-winning skipper Seve Jarvin has just two more races to complete his seventh title victory on Sydney Harbour.

Jarvin, sailing Andoo with Matt Stenta and Sam Newton, has taken a six point lead in the 2021-22 Championship which will finish with a double-point, no-drop final race – Race 7 – this Sunday.

So, regardless of the outcome in Race 6, the championship won’t be decided until the conclusion of the final race, in this Aussie version of the Olympic medal race format.

The Andoo crew will have to hold off strong challenges from the current JJ Giltinan world champion Smeg team, led by Michael Coxon on 11 points, and the defending champion Tech2 team, led by Jack Macartney with 12 points.

Macartney will be attempting to make it three-in-a-row and become only the fifth skipper to win three or more consecutive Australian Championships over the 99 contests held so far.

Early weather predictions are suggesting a light Easterly breeze for the windward-return courses being used in the championship.

Australian 18 Footers Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st Andoo – Seve Jarvin – – 5 pts

2nd Smeg – Michael Coxon – – 11 pts

3rd Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 12 pts

4th Rag & Famish Hotel – Harry Price – – 16 pts

5th Lazarus Capital Partners – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 22 pts

6th Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 22 pts

7th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 28 pts

8th Finport Finance – Keagan York – – 30 pts

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 31 pts

10th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – Steve Thomas – – 32 pts

