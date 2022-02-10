44CUP Lanzarote . . . waiting on some wind

With small hope of a decent wind filling in, 44Cup Principal Race Officer Maria Torrijo cancelled racing for Thursday at 14:00 UTC.

“Today, it was a very easy decision because there was no wind at all. We had a gust of up to five knots, but it was just for five minutes and then it dropped completely.” explained Torrijo, “It was like a mirror. So we decided to stop. We will try to race tomorrow.”

For Friday, some forecasts are indicating that it could more of the same, although others are saying 5-10 knots, which, if it transpires is more than adequate breeze for the nimble RC44s to meaningfully race.

The good news will come at the weekend, when the trade winds are expected from Saturday.

Forecasts are predicting breeze of up to 18 knots on Saturday and Sunday as the northeasterly trade winds re-establish themselves.

2022 44CUP Calero Marinas Lanzarote – Entry List:

ALEPH RACING (FRA17) – Hugues Lepic (FRA) – Owner / Driver

ARTEMIS RACING (SWE44) – Torbjorn Tornqvist (SWE) – Owner / Driver

ATOM TAVATUY (RUS21) – Pavel Kuznetsov (RUS) – Owner / Driver

ARTTUBE (RUS18) – Valeriya Kovalenko (RUS) – Owner / Driver

CEEREF POWERED BY HRASTNIK 1860 (SLO1) – Igor Lah (SLO) – Owner / Driver

CHARISMA (MON69) – Nico Poons (NED) – Owner / Driver

LA PERICOLOSA (GBR41) – Micheal Hund (ITA) – Driver

PENINSULA RACING (GBR1) – John Bassadone (GBR) – Owner / Driver

TEAM AQUA (GBR2041) – Chris Bake (NZL) – Owner / Driver

TEAM NIKA (RUS10) – Vladimir Prosikhin (RUS) – Owner / Driver

