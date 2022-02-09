Giles Scott joins 44Cup for Kick Off in Lanzarote

Giles Scott joins RC44 owner John Bassadone on Peninsula Racing for the first event of 2022 in Lanzarote.

The 15th season, of the 44Cup season will see ten teams on the start line for the first event of 2022 in Lanzarote, hosted by Calero Marinas in Puerto Calero starting Wednesday.

Among the enthusiastic group of owners there are a few changes in tactician for the 2022 season.

For 2022 owner John Bassadone has British double Olympic gold medallist Giles Scott joining him as tactician to see if they can get their nose ahead of the fleet.

Standing in for Hamish Pepper on Nico Poons’ Charisma will be fiery Italian Vasco Vascotto, while on Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika Francesco Bruni will call tactics.

Alongside the long-term regulars within the fleet, the new additions have come about thanks to the 44Cup’s own boat, which was made available last year for teams interested in joining the circuit.

Moscow-based lawyer Valeriya Kovelenko first tried the RC44 at the World Championship event in Scarlino 2021.

She has now committed her team ‘ArtTube’ to the fleet by purchasing a boat for the 2022 season.

Kovelenko is the circuit’s first female owner-driver and is supported by her experienced crew led by tactician Igor Lisovenko.

Taking the guest helm of the 44Cup’s class boat for event one in Puerto Calero will be Melges 32 World champion Christian Schwoerer and his team La Pericolosa.

“After two worlds titles in the Melges 32 class we are looking for a new challenge”, Schwoerer explains. “We are extremely excited to jump on one of the coolest boats in the race sailing world”.

44CUP 2022 Event Schedule:

9 – 13 February – 44Cup Calero Marinas, Lanzarote

11 – 15 May – 44Cup Cascais, Portugal

29 June – 3 July – 44Cup Marstrand, Sweden

12 – 16 October – 44Cup World Championship Portoroz, Slovenia

7 – 11 December – Middle East regatta TBA

Related Post:

Final day of 44Cup Cowes