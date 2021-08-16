Final day of 44Cup Cowes

In the end it and after some stressful moments deep in the fleet, it was Hugues Lepic’s Aleph who took the overall win by one point.

In the first race (R10) Ceeref smoked around the course to take the first win, leaving Aleph, who finished in fifth, to wonder where their points buffer had gone.

Charisma had finished second, their best of the series and possibly a trigger for believing that more was possible.

In the second race it clearly was as they took their first win of the week with Aqua in second.

By now the points table had been compressed and shuffled, the last race would decide a great deal.

It did so in dramatic style, especially on the last downwind leg where boats hit 22knots in the relatively flat water.

Ceeref were ahead but not by enough and even given their win as they scorched across the line, Aleph were hanging in with a fourth, enough to take overall victory by a single point.

Aqua scored a fifth, sufficient to take the third spot on the podium also by one point.

44Cup Cowes – Final after 12 races:

1st. France ALEPH RACING – 3 2 1 4 3 1 6 3 2 5 5 4 – 39 pts

2nd. Slovenia CEEREF powered by HRASTNIK 1860 – 6 1 6 2 2 2 3 5 5 1 6 1 – 40 pts

3rd. United Kingdom TEAM AQUA – 1 3 5 3 6 4 7 2 8 3 2 5 – 49 pts

4th. Monaco CHARISMA – 4 6 3 6 5 3 4 4 4 2 1 8 – 50 pts

5th. Russia ATOM TAVATUY – 5 7 2 8 1 5 2 8 1 7 7 2 – 55 pts

6th. United Kingdom PENINSULA RACING – 2 4 7 5 7 6 1 7 7 4 4 3 – 57 pts

7th. Sweden ARTEMIS RACING – 7 8 8 1 8 7 8 1 6 8 3 7 – 72 pts

8th. Russia TEAM NIKA – 8 5 4 7 4 9 5 6 3 6 8 6 (2) – 73 pts