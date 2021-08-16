Matt Beck is WASZP 2021 European Champion

After five days of intense competition and 14 races completed, WASZP UK Sailor Matt Beck is the WASZP European Champion.

Matt Beck did enough with a 2, 3, 6 on the final day to claim the overall championship and take the crown as the best WASZP sailor in Europe.

As the final day dawned there were six boats in contention to win the title, with points between 1st and 3rd exceptionally tight.

Paul Farien from Germany had the best of the final day with a 1, 2, 3 scoreline, really putting series leaders Matt Beck and Francesco Bertone under immense pressure, and enough to take second overall.

Bertone had an unfortunate penultimate day with a breakage, which put him out of two races.

But he sailed a sensational regatta and was still pushing hard right up to the final race, however had to settle for third overall with a 5, 8, 2 on the final day.

WASZP 2021 European Championship – Final leaders after 14 races (87 entries)

1st GBR 2748 Matt Beck – – 42 pts

2nd GER 3020 Paul Farien – – 47 pts

3rd ITA 2671 Francesco Bertone – – 51 pts

4th SUI 3062 Jann Schuepbach – – 63 pts

5th ITA 2944 Emanuele Savoini – – 64 pts

6th ITA 2943 Enzio Savoini – – 64 pts

7th DEN 2817 Jeppe Borch – – 75 pts

8th HUN 2581 Tamás Szamady – – 102 pts

9th NOR 2128 Anders Hylen Klippenberg – – 109 pts

10th IRL 2987 Charles Cullen – – 111 pts

11th NED 2869 Eliott Savelon – – 132 pts

12th ESP 2801 Jaime Framis – – 132 pts

13th ITA 2418 Michele Meotto – – 156 pts

14th GER 2842 Leo Maechler – – 156 pts

15th ESP 2555 Victor Paya – – 170 pts

16th CZE 2572 Simon Marecek – – 181 pts

17th NOR 2319 Nora Doksrød – – 199 pts

18th GBR 2926 William Heathcote – – 214 pts

19th SUI 3053 Nick Zeltner – – 216 pts

20th NOR 2655 Alexander Dahl Høgheim – – 238 pts

Other divisional winners:

🥇Women – Nora Doksrod

🥇 Apprentice – Francesco Bertone

🥇 Youth – Matt Beck

🥇 Junior – Charles Cullen

🥇 Master – Giovanni Bonzio

🥇 Supermaster – Pit Muller

🥇 6.9m – Antonin Radu

🥇 Speed Demon – Nick Zeltner 23.6knots

🥇 Share the Stoke Influencer – Zac Blomeley & Ross Banham