Optimist British National & Open Championships – Final

The 2021 IOCA (UK) Optimist British National & Open Championships took place at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy from 31 July to 6 August.

A total of 223 competitors took part in four fleets, completing 57 races.

Congratulations to all for a fantastic, albeit tiring week of sailing, and a big shout out to the winners:

Overall Winner in the Senior fleet was Patrick Bromilow, 2nd Archie Munro-Price and 3rd Boris De Wilde.

First girl was Tabitha Davies (7th overall), 2nd Emma Breese (9th overall) and 3rd Sabine Potter (12th overall).

Overall winner of the Junior Fleet was Lila Edwards, 2nd Joe Wimpory and 3rd Eliana Edwards.

In the Regatta Fleet the overall winner was Leo Gosling, 2nd Felix Howe and 3rd Hector Davies. First girl was Ruby Callahan (14th overall).

The Coached Regatta Fleet was won by Patrick Di Salle, 2nd Rafe Bradley and 3rd Stella Davey (1st girl).

Optimist Senior Fleet – Final Leaders after 13 races (82 entries)

1st 6429 Patrick BROMILOW WKSC – – 41 pts

2nd 6593 Archie MUNRO-PRICE RLymYC – – 59 pts

3rd BEL1209 Boris DE WILDE Velocity S – – 77 pts

4th 6527 Joseph JONES Burghfield – – 84 pts

5th 6516 Hugh ANDREWS Blackwater SC – – 90 pts

6th 6600 Thomas KELSALL Staunton Harold SC – – 96 pts

7th 6549 Tabitha DAVIES Royal Lymington YC – – 108 pts

8th 6531 William FLETCHER Royal Southern YC – – 109 pts

9th 6578 Emma BREESE RLymYC – – 112 pts

10th 6470 Charlie GATEHOUSE BEWL – – 117 pts

Full results available here . . .

Optimist Junior Fleet – Final Leaders after 13 races (52 entries)

1st 6520 Lila EDWARDS Parkstone YC – – 12 pts

2nd 6456 Joe WIMPORY Hayling Island SC – – 27 pts

3rd 6583 Eliana EDWARDS Parkstone YC – – 43 pts

4th 6410 Dirk ROGERS Royal Lymington YC – – 45 pts

5th 6301 Will HAKES Parkstone YC – – 52 pts

6th CAY30 Alexander CHARLTON-JONES Cayman Islands SC – – 61 pts

7th 6553 Finn RAMUS Hayling Island SC – – 71 pts

8th 6547 Thomas DEMPSEY Parkstone YC – – 87 pts

9th 6548 Seb LYTTLE Datchet – – 90 pts

10th 6505 Barney BROMILOW Parkstone YC – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .

Optimist Regatta Fleet – Final Leaders after 22 races (37 entries)

1st 6495 Leo GOSLING Royal Lymington YC – – 35 pts

2nd 5892 Felix HOWE Royal Lymington YC – – 95 pts

3rd 6272 Hector DAVIES Royal Lymington YC – – 102 pts

4th 6298 Thomas KNIGHT CYC – – 116 pts

5th 6271 Jonny ROGERS Royal Lymington YC – – 128 pts

6th 652 Felix GARLICK Burghfield SC – – 129 pts

7th 6311 Fraser HAKES Parkstone YC – – 134 pts

8th 6328 Harry DRAPER Parkstone YC – – 153 pts

9th 6245 William HUTCHINSON Royal Lymington YC – – 157 pts

10th 6051 Laszlo DRUMMOND Royal Lymington YC – – 158 pts

Full results available here . . .

Optimist Regatta Fleet Coached – Final Leaders after 9 races (52 entries)

1st 6316 Patrick DI SALLE Gurnard SC – – 9 pts

2nd 6084 Rafe BRADLEY Gurnard SC – – 22 pts

3rd 5343 Stella DAVEY Royal Harwich YC – – 27 pts

4th 5844 Lizzie HUDSON Royal Lymington YC – – 32 pts

5th 4907 Isla HUTCHINSON Royal Lymington Y Clib – – 42 pts

6th 5988 Rupert GARLICK Burghfield SC – – 45 pts

7th 5790 Eve BROMILOW WKSC – – 52 pts

8th 5559 Beth LLEWELLYN Hayling Island S – – 57 pts

9th 5243 Alex WELFARE Leigh and Lowton SC – – 57 pts

10th 5483 Oscar SMITH South Staffordshire SC – – 62 pts

Full results available here . . .