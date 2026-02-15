Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Victory for Jonny Rogers of the Royal Lymington YC

Jonny Rogers of the Royal Lymington YC has been crowned overall winner of the 36th Palamós International Optimist Trophy.

Joining Rogers on the podium were Brazilian Manuel Bragança in second place and American Briggs Kossman in third.

On the final day Rogers capitalized with results of 2-1-5 to move into first place, while Bragança, with a 3-1-1, climbed to second, and Kossman secured third with a 5-3-2.

Overnight leader Will Keilty of Canada posted scores of 10-2-13, dropping him to fourth place, tied on 15 pts with Nicolás Bastard of Spain in fifth.

The women’s title went to Ukrainian Anhieshka Madonich who finished 14th overall. Second was Beatrice Fornaro of Italy and third Aitana Noguera of Spain.

The 20 Nations Cup, Copes Generalitat, was won by Spain.

The Palamós International Optimist Trophy is one of the benchmark regattas on the international youth sailing calendar, renowned for its strong international participation, this year entry was 360 sailors from 23 countries.

Palamós International Optimist Trophy (360 entries)

Final Leaders after 6 races

1st GBR Jonny ROGERS – – 11 pts

2nd BRA Manuel BRAGANÇA – – 13 pts

3rd USA Briggs KOSSMANN – – 14 pts

4th CAN Will KEILTY – – 15 pts

5th ESP Nicolas BASTARD TABOADA – – 15 pts

6th ESP Luca NUESCHEN – – 18 pts

7th FRA Paul MASSON – – 19 pts

8th ESP Stijn OOSTERHAVEN – – 20 pts

9th ESP Lucas GARRIDO BERNAL – – 21 pts

10th BRA João LUCENA – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .