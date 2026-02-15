Pascoes win Oxford Blue – Final event of 2025/6 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

The final event of the 2025/26 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series was a win for Ben and Sam Pascoe from Castle Cove SC in their 2000.

The Oxford Blue Open at Oxford SC was the eighth and final event of the Seldén Sailjuice winter series. Sailed over three races, the Pascoes finished tied on 3 pts with Joe Jones and Charlie Howard in an RS200.

Third were Kevin Iles and Iolanthe Creasy in a National 12 with 7.5 pts.

Overall Winter Series Awards at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show 21 Feb 2026.

Oxford Blue – Leaders after three races (66 entries)

1st 2000 Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE – – 3 pts

2nd RS200 Joe JONES / Charlie HOWARD – – 3 pts

3rd National 12 Kevin ILES / Iolanthe CREASY – – 7.5 pts

4th Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME / Eiichi HIGUCHI – – 8.5 pts

5th Zenith Tim PLATT / – – 10 pts

6th K6 Grant BLAKE / Andrew JARVIS – – 13 pts

7th Merlin Rocket Chris GOULD / Sophie MACKLEY – – 14 pts

8th ILCA 7 / Laser Gareth GREENFIELD – – 15 pts

9th GP14 Jasper BARNHAM / Graham Sexton – – 15 pts

10th RS200 Alistair HODGSON / Ella SPAIN – – 17.5 pts

11th Streaker Michael TRUEMAN – – 18 pts

12th Merlin Rocket Arran HOLMAN / Tom PYGALL – – 21 pts

13th Merlin Rocket Thomas LONSDALE / Emily BATTERTON – – 22 pts

14th K6 George BARKER / Bertie BARKER – – 25 pts

15th Hadron H2 Gavin FLEMING – – 27 pts

16th Blaze Richard BOTTING – – 28 pts

17th Scorpion Malcolm JAMES / William HANCOCK – – 29 pts

18th Zenith Paddy LEWIS / – – 29 pts

19th Enterprise Paul Young / Khiaan – – 29.5 pts

20th Solo Fraser HAYDEN – – 31 pts

Full results here . . .