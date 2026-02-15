Pascoes win Oxford Blue – Final event of 2025/6 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series

The final event of the 2025/26 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series was a win for Ben and Sam Pascoe from Castle Cove SC in their 2000.
The Oxford Blue Open at Oxford SC was the eighth and final event of the Seldén Sailjuice winter series. Sailed over three races, the Pascoes finished tied on 3 pts with Joe Jones and Charlie Howard in an RS200.
Third were Kevin Iles and Iolanthe Creasy in a National 12 with 7.5 pts.
Overall Winter Series Awards at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show 21 Feb 2026.
Oxford Blue – Leaders after three races (66 entries)
1st 2000 Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE – – 3 pts
2nd RS200 Joe JONES / Charlie HOWARD – – 3 pts
3rd National 12 Kevin ILES / Iolanthe CREASY – – 7.5 pts
4th Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME / Eiichi HIGUCHI – – 8.5 pts
5th Zenith Tim PLATT / – – 10 pts
6th K6 Grant BLAKE / Andrew JARVIS – – 13 pts
7th Merlin Rocket Chris GOULD / Sophie MACKLEY – – 14 pts
8th ILCA 7 / Laser Gareth GREENFIELD – – 15 pts
9th GP14 Jasper BARNHAM / Graham Sexton – – 15 pts
10th RS200 Alistair HODGSON / Ella SPAIN – – 17.5 pts
11th Streaker Michael TRUEMAN – – 18 pts
12th Merlin Rocket Arran HOLMAN / Tom PYGALL – – 21 pts
13th Merlin Rocket Thomas LONSDALE / Emily BATTERTON – – 22 pts
14th K6 George BARKER / Bertie BARKER – – 25 pts
15th Hadron H2 Gavin FLEMING – – 27 pts
16th Blaze Richard BOTTING – – 28 pts
17th Scorpion Malcolm JAMES / William HANCOCK – – 29 pts
18th Zenith Paddy LEWIS / – – 29 pts
19th Enterprise Paul Young / Khiaan – – 29.5 pts
20th Solo Fraser HAYDEN – – 31 pts