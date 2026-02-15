Finn Gold Cup – Anders Pedersen leads on brutal opening day in Brisbane, Australia

Norway’s Anders Pedersen was the stand out performer on the brutal opening day of the 2026 Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

Pedersen took two race wins in some very challenging conditions in Moreton Bay. Alessandro Marega ITA is second with a 2 and 3, and Anthony Nossiter AUS is third with a 7 and 2.

Best British competitors were Lawrence Crispin with a 5 and 21 to place 11th, and Nick Craig with 21 and 15 in 19th.

The event, partnered by Porsche Centre Brisbane, is being hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, in Brisbane, Australia. There are 72 sailors from 14 countries taking part.

Two races were sailed on Sunday afternoon on Bravo course area, outside Green Island, a 75-minute sail from the club. It was tough just to make the start line and only 46 sailors finished both races.



By the time the fleet had reached the course area the wind was in the mid-20s and gusting but moderated in time for race 1.

Germany’s Jan- Dietmar Dellas led race 1 at the top mark from the left side, ahead of Britain’s Lawrence Crispin and Joe Spooner from New Zealand.

Crispin had taken the lead by the gate but Marega passed him upwind to lead round the final top mark.

Pedersen had started badly and was fighting through, and was up to second at the top. He then took the lead at the bottom of the run to lead into the finish from Marega, with Australia’s Brendan Casey in third.

Little by little, the wind started cranking. It became more challenging with each passing minute, until for many it was a battle to survive.

By the top of the first upwind in Race 2, the wind was up to 25 knots with the Finns like balls of spray flying downwind. This time Nossiter led round from Australia’s David Ellis and Pedersen.

Pedersen found second gear downhill to take the lead and eventually a second race win. Nossiter crossed in second with Maerga third.

Conditions are expected to improve over the coming days with the sun returning, temperatures increasing and a bit less wind. Racing continues on Monday with two more races scheduled and the event runs through to Thursday.

Finn Gold Cup Leaders after two races (72 entries)

1st NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 2 pts

2nd ITA 1103 Alessandro Marega – – 5 pts

3rd AUS 221 Anthony Nossiter – – 9 pts

4th AUS 11 Brendan Casey – – 11 pts

5th FRA 111 Valerian Lebrun – – 11 pts

6th ESP 100 Rafael Trujillo – – 13 pts

7th NZL 111 Karl Purdie – – 14 pts

8th AUS 2 Rob McMillan – – 20 pts

9th POR 21 Filipe Silva – – 21 pts

10th USA 16 Rodion Mazin – – 25 pts

11th GBR 74 Lawrence Crispin – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .