Anders Pedersen extends lead at 2026 Finn Gold Cup in Brisbane

Norway’s Anders Pedersen extended his lead at the Porsche Centre Brisbane 2026 Finn Gold Cup with two more race wins in somewhat hairy conditions on the second day of the event.

The top three remain the same with Alessandro Marega from Italy in second with Australia’s Anthony Nossiter in third.

Best British competitors were Lawrence Crispin with a 17 and 31 to place 16th, and Nick Craig with 27 and 28 in 22nd.



With a forecast of 15-25 knots, with gusts on the water of already 28 knots, the slightly reduced Finn Gold Cup fleet set sail for two more races in Moreton Bay. With a stiff 25 knots on arrival some boats turned around and went home.

Australia’s Kane Sinclair led the first race of the day in the longest first upwind in living memory at 2.2 nautical miles, rounding ahead after a big left shift from Pedersen and Australia’s Rob McMillan.

However, Pedersen took the lead on the second much shorter beat to lead into the finish from Marega and Australia’s Brendan Casey.

The second race was more normal with Pedersen starting well at the pin and building a sizeable lead round the course to win from Nossiter and Spain’s Rafa Trujillo.

Only 42 boats finished both races. However, the cold, wet weather has hopefully now gone and sailors were pleased to see the return of the sunshine and temperatures in the mid 20s.

Pedersen has now won all four races, two after playing catch up and two by a significant margin.

The event now moves into a new phase with the winds expected to become lighter over the coming days as the temperature creeps back up towards 30 degrees.

Finally, a shout out to Valerian Lebrun, from France, who risked his boat and himself to help a fellow sailor in trouble, who had capsized 400 metres downwind of the course area and was unable to right his boat.

With a support boat helping in the waves and high winds, Lebrun traded places, righted the boat, and switched back to his own Finn just in time to make the start of Race 4. Bravo Valerian! He is currently in seventh overall.

The event is being very ably hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron, in Brisbane, Australia.

Robert Deaves

Finn Gold Cup Leaders after four races (72 entries)

1st NOR Anders Østre Pedersen – – 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA Alessandro Marega – – 2 3 2 5 – – 12 pts

3rd AUS Anthony Nossiter – – 7 2 8 2 – – 19 pts

4th AUS Brendan Casey – – 3 8 3 7 – – 21 pts

5th ESP Rafael Trujillo – – 8 5 10 3 – – 26 pts

6th AUS Rob McMillan – – 14 6 4 4 – – 28 pts

7th FRA Valerian Lebrun – – 4 7 13 8 – – 32 pts

8th NZL Joe Spooner – – 6 24 14 6 – – 50 pts

9th AUS James Bevis – – 25 10 6 10 – – 51 pts

10th POR Filipe Silva – – 12 9 11 19 – – 51 pts

11th USA Rodion Mazin – – 11 14 12 15 – – 52 pts

12th AUS Ian McKillop – – 15 18 15 9 – – 57 pts

13th AUS Marcus Whitley – – 18 11 24 11 – – 64 pts

14th NZL Mark Perrow – – 13 19 23 13 – – 68 pts

15th NED Peter Peet – – 9 23 20 17 – – 69 pts

16th GBR Lawrence Crispin – – 5 21 17 31 – – 74 pts

17th USA Nikita Mazin – – 29 13 21 23 – – 86 pts

18th GER Thomas Schmid – – 22 12 25 30 – – 89 pts

19th NZL Richard Hawkins – – 24 16 16 33 – – 89 pts

20th AUS Lucas Prescott – – 17 25 29 18 – – 89 pts

21st AUS Lewis Davies – – 19 37 22 12 – – 90 pts

22nd GBR Nick Craig – – 21 15 27 28 – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .