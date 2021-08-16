American Magic is Go for 37th edition of America’s Cup

American Magic, the US challenger for the 36th America’s Cup, is moving ahead with performance development work in preparation for a challenge for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

“We intend to compete at the 37th America’s Cup, and to leverage all that we learned and gained from our campaign for Auckland 2021 as we move forward,” said Hap Fauth, American Magic Team Principal.

To lead the design effort for the next campaign, the team has signed two-time America’s Cup winner Scott Ferguson as Design Coordinator.

While American Magic is not involved in planning the next edition of the Cup on the event side, the U.S. team has been focused on internal preparations.

The team stands ready to adapt to the AC37 venue announcement, updated AC75 Class Rule, and AC37 Protocol after publication.

Ferguson’s previous America’s Cup work includes both design and management roles with Luna Rossa, Oracle Team USA and American Magic.

The Rhode Island native’s other notable projects include rig design work with Volvo Ocean Race campaigns Puma Ocean Racing, Team Groupama, Team Telefonica, Pirates of the Caribbean and multiple TP52 teams/circuit winners including Quantum Racing, the world championship-winning TP52 team.

Comment from Grant Dalton of Emirates Team New Zealand . . .

‘Good on American Magic to pick themselves up and today announce a new Design Coordinator thus starting their journey towards their Challenge for the 37th America’s Cup.’

Further information about the venue, the AC75 Class Rule and the Protocol for AC37 is expected to be announced later this year.

American Magic campaigned their AC75 yacht PATRIOT in the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand.

