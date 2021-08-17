Holman and Lewis lead after day 2 of RS200 Nationals

Climbing into 1st place overall, Arran Holman and Toby Lewis lead into day three of the RS200 National Championships at Exe SC.
Holman and Lewis (2, 4) on six points, take a one point lead ahead of James Peters and Maddy Anderson (4, 3) who have slipped to second, with Tommy and Charlie Darling (10, 6) holding onto third place..
Day Two of the Noble Marine West Country Boat Repairs RS200 National Championships provided another brilliant day of racing, with cooler north-west winds bringing gusts of 16-20 knots and choppy waters. The
The gusty and shifty breeze provided chances of glory, and the first race of the day brought Brenden Lynch and Ellen Clark into uncharted waters.
They started first round the pathfinder, and then capitalised on this to lead all the way to the finish. Second were Aaron Holman and Toby Lewis, with Rory Odell and Henry Jameson following closely in third.
Lynch and Clark finished the day in 32nd with a 120, 36, 1, 47, scoreline.
In the second race of the day (R4) Issac Marsh and Fresh Abenstern were run-away winners after they rounded the windward mark, and gybed across to take a gust down the left side of the downwind.
They extended their lead on the fleet and maintained pole position around the course, giving us another new set of winners. Marsh and Abenstern are 17th overall with a 20, 31, -35, 1, scoreline.
Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey (11, 2) finished in second and James Peters and Maddy Anderson in third. Holman and Lewis took fourth place, now their discard!
RS200 National Championships – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (119 entries)
1st 1611 Arran Holman and Toby Lewis – – 2 2 2 -4 – – 6 pts
2nd 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson – – 3 1 -4 3 – – 7 pts
3rd 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling – – 4 3 -10 6 – – 13 pts
4th 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey – – -11 6 11 2 – – 19 pts
5th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson – – 9 7 3 -11 – – 19 pts
6th 629 Rob Henderson and Mat Currell – – 8 5 (DNF) 8 – – 21 pts
7th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt – – 1 -30 9 13 – – 23 pts
8th 1029 Nick Robins and Izi Davies – – 6 -26 6 14 – – 26 pts
9th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Max Sydenham – – 5 13 -42 10 – – 28 pts
10th 1722 Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks – – 13 8 7 -53 – – 28 pts
11th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas – – 10 9 12 -17 – – 31 pts
12th 1570 Robbie King and Bethan Matthew – – 19 10 5 -21 – – 34 pts
13th 1626 Edd Whitehead and Anna Horackova – – 7 4 -29 24 – – 35 pts
14th 1657 Tom Hewitson and Jo Hewitson – – 35 -37 8 5 – – 48 pts
15th 1639 Dom Lewis and Lainey Terkelsen – – -22 16 14 18 – – 48 pts
16th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren – – 26 12 -47 12 – – 50 pts
17th 1069 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern – – 20 31 -35 1 – – 52 pts
18th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Oli Jagger – – 14 29 -31 9 – – 52 pts
19th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead – – 15 11 30 -31 – – 56 pts
20th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett – – 21 15 -24 20 – – 56 pts
21st 1073 Martin Wrigley and Will Ward – – -27 20 16 23 – – 59 pts
22nd 16 Chris Webber and Nicola Webber – – 12 17 -33 32 – – 61 pts
23rd 1458 Gus Dixon and Ben Todd – – 33 -38 15 15 – – 63 pts
24th 1432 William Caiger and Caitlin Morley – – 24 18 22 -29 – – 64 pts
25th 1634 Cam Stewart and Annie Hammett – – 17 22 -37 30 – – 69 pts