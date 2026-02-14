Palamós International Optimist Trophy – Day 3 finally sees some action

Palamós recovered its true spirit as the Tramontana wind finally allowed the 36th Palamós International Optimist Trophy to get underway.

Three races were completed Saturday, a much-needed breakthrough after two blank days: the first due to a red wind alert and the second because of a complete lack of wind.

Canada’s Will Keilty is clear overall leader after dominating the day with three convincing race wins. Keilty heads into the final day unbeaten, holding a four-point advantage over Spain’s Oliver Iglesias, who sits second after posting a fifth and two race wins.

Third place is currently held by Britain’s Jonny Rogers, seven points off the lead, with scores of 1-7-2.

Just outside the podium in fourth place is Spain’s Stijin Oosterhaven, who opened with a 9-2-1. Rounding out the top five is American sailor Briggs Kossman.

Palamós International Optimist Trophy (339 entries)

1st CAN 1918 Will KEILTY – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 3148 Oliver IGLESIAS RUBIO – – 5 1 1 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 6681 Jonny ROGERS – – 1 7 2 – – 10 pts

4th ESP 3583 Stijn OOSTERHAVEN – – 9 2 1 – – 12 pts

5th USA 12 Briggs KOSSMANN – – 2 9 2 – – 13 pts

6th FRA 3218 Paul MASSON – – 1 5 8 – – 14 pts

7th SUI 1977 Tommaso MAGNETTI – – 2 8 5 – – 15 pts

8th GBR 6687 Jacques KENT – – 3 4 8 – – 15 pts

9th BRA 4138 Manuel BRAGANÇA – – 3 7 5 – – 15 pts

10th ESP 3586 Luca NUESCHEN – – 11 3 4 – – 18 pts

Other GBR

31st GBR 6631 Patrick DI SALLE – – 25 6 6 – – 37 pts

36th GBR 6680 Charlie HOLLAND 12uM – – 23 7 11 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .