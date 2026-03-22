ILCA 2026 National Open Series – Round 2 at WPNSA

The second round of the ILCA class 2026 National Series at WPNSA attracted 186 competitors racing in three fleets.

Winner of the ILCA 7 fleet was Sam Whaley with 15 pts, second Kai Wolgram with 21 pts and third Michael Beckett on 27 pts.

In the 80 strong ILCA 6 fleet the winner was Toby Waggett, also the winner of round 1 at Warsash, on 19 pts, with second Ollie Atkin with 22 pts and third Lewis Bacon on 33 pts. Jon Emmett was fourth after a third at Warsash.

And in the ILCA 4 fleet, Thomas Semmens was the winner with a low scoring 9 pts, second Sam Mason with 13 pts and third Fraser Hakes with 20 pts.

ILCA 6 – Final Leaders after 6 races (80 entries)

1st Toby Waggett – Derwent Reservoir SC 4 1 4 2 8 -20 – – 19 pts

2nd Ollie Atkin – Cardiff Bay YC 12 -16 3 4 2 1 – – 22 pts

3rd Lewis Bacon – Leigh and Lowton 1 2 -37 1 7 22 – – 33 pts

4th Jon Emmett – Castle Cove SC 3 13 1 -16 6 14 – – 37 pts

5th Tom Hakes – Parkstone YC 11 3 2 -12 11 10 – – 37 pts

6th Miguel Power – RHADC Bermuda 10 18 18 -20 1 8 – – 55 pts

7th Jessica Powell – Draycote Water SC 5 20 21 3 9 -36 – – 58 pts

8th Chloe Grayton – WPNSA -30 10 24 22 4 2 – – 62 pts

9th Katherine Gunn – Notts County SC 18 6 16 11 -27 11 – – 62 pts

10th Samuel Tan-Hardy – Royal Hospital School 7 12 23 8 -32 19 – – 69 pts

ILCA 7 – Final Leaders after 6 races (39 entries)

1st Sam Whaley – TBA SC A 3 -40 1 2 4 5 – – 15 pts

2nd Kai Wolgram – Llyn Brenig SC A 9 2 -16 1 2 7 – – 21 pts

3rd Michael Beckett – Solva SC A 2 3 8 3 -11 11 – – 27 pts

4th Alastair Brown – Great Moor SC A 4 -14 7 4 1 14 – – 30 pts

5th Freddie Sunderland – Draycote Water U21 13 -15 4 8 7 6 – – 38 pts

6th Nathan Russell – RHYC U21 -25 6 12 9 8 4 – – 39 pts

7th Sam Grayton – WPNSA U21 -19 10 11 6 5 8 – – 40 pts

8th James Percival-Cooke – Norfolk Broads YC A 15 -24 13 10 3 1 – – 42 pts

9th Archie Munro-Price – Castle Cove SC U21 -21 19 3 7 13 3 – – 45 pts

10th Joe Rowe – Draycote Water SC U21 5 5 -19 15 9 12 – – 46 pts

ILCA 4 – Final Leaders after 3 races (66 entries)

1st Thomas Semmens – Brixham YC U18 2 2 1 -3 3 1 – – 9 pts

2nd Sam Mason – Silver Wing U18 1 5 4 -12 1 2 – – 13 pts

3rd Fraser Hakes – Parkstone YC U16 6 4 -28 5 2 3 – – 20 pts

4th Callum Marshall – Blackwater SC U16 3 6 5 1 6 -16 – – 21 pts

5th Harry Brown – Parkstone YC U18 4 1 -36 18 4 4 – – 31 pts

6th Thomas Knight – Chichester YC U18 7 17 2 -21 9 5 – – 40 pts

7th Toby Turner – SBSC U16 17 -37 15 4 5 6 – – 47 pts

8th Felix Harle – Parkstone YC U18 9 8 -42 10 8 12 – – 47 pts

9th Harry Whelan – Weir Wood SC U18 8 11 11 -34 10 8 – – 48 pts

10th Noah Mathers – Burnham SC U18 13 -26 10 7 11 10 – – 51 pts

Full results available here . . .

ILCA Class 2026 National Series

14–15 March 2026: ILCA UK – Sailingfast National Open 1 – Warsash SC

21–22 March 2026: ILCA UK – Rooster National Open 2 – WPNSA

28–29 March 2026: ILCA UK – Ovington National Open 3 – WPNSA

22–28 July 2026: ILCA UK Open & National Championships 2026 – WPNSA