Ben Ainslie’s GB1 Team denies Ratcliffe claim on America’s Cup boat

Jim Ratcliffe’s claim that Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup boat (GB1 aka Britannia) belongs to his Ineos Group has been roundly denied by Ainslie’s GB1 Team.

Ben Ainslie’s GB1 Team (formally known as Athena Racing) has issued a press statement claiming that . . . ‘It should come as no surprise to Ineos that assets which are owned by, and have always been in the possession of Athena Racing are being used for AC38.’

GB1 is Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger and representative of the Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

Statement by Athena Racing Ltd

‘Athena Racing is proud of its achievements over the past 12 years since launching the British America’s Cup team in 2014.

Britain has still not won the America’s Cup in its 175 year history which started off our shores in 1851. The mission of the last 12 years remains the same, to win sports oldest international trophy for the nation.

Our America’s Cup team, GB1, alongside our Women’s and Youth America’s Cup squads are currently training together in Cagliari in preparation for the first Preliminary America’s Cup regatta in May. The 150 strong team based out of Portsmouth are focussed on the task at hand, working with some of the best British technology companies and developing skills and careers for generations to come.

We will always appreciate the sponsorship and support of Ineos over the last two campaigns, culminating in the team becoming the most successful British Challenger in 60 years in Barcelona 2024.

It should come as no surprise to Ineos that assets which are owned by, and have always been in the possession of Athena Racing are being used for AC38.’

Statement ends

The GB1 team launched its one-design AC40 race boat last week in Cagliari, Sardinia.

This was the first sailing sessions of its 38th America’s Cup campaign ahead of the opening preliminary AC40 regatta of the 38th America’s Cup scheduled for 21–24 May 2026.

The disputed AC75 hull is undergoing a redesign and modification to comply with the latest class rule changes required for the 38th America’s Cup, taking place in July 2027.

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