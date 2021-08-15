RS200 National Championships off to Epic start

Day 1 of the Noble Marine West Country Boat Repairs RS200 National Championships finished with two teams tied at the top of the leaderboard.

James Peters and Maddy Anderson (3,1) and Arran Holman and Toby Lewis (2,2) are on four points after two races.

Three points back are Tom and Charlie Darling (4,3) with 7 points, then Edd Whitehead and Anna Horackova (7,4) on 11 points and Rob Henderson and Mat Currell (8,5) with 13 points.

On 16 points are Rory Odell and Henry Jameson (9,7) leading a chasing pack of five boats covered by just five points.

Winner of the first race, Ian Martin and Chris Catt (1,30) sit in 13th place with 31 points.

The Championships started in epic fashion. Lyme Bay did not disappoint, testing the fleet with big rollers, short chop and a range of wind strengths.

Peters and Anderson, the 2019 Champions, put on a real showcase of surfing and marginal planing in the day’s awesome conditions and the fleet can look forward to some great racing this week.

RS200 National Championship – Leaders after 2 races (119 entries)

1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 1611 Arran Holman and Toby Lewis 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 1609 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th 1626 Edd Whitehead and Anna Horackova 7 4 – – 11 pts

5th 629 Rob Henderson and Mat Currell 8 5 – – 13 pts

6th 1680 Rory Odell and Henry Jameson 9 7 – – 16 pts

7th 1702 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 11 6 – – 17 pts

8th 1540 Lee Sydenham and Max Sydenham 5 13 – – 18 pts

9th 1698 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 10 9 – – 19 pts

10th 1722 Morgan Peach and Amy Sparks 13 8 – – 21 pts

11th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 15 11 – – 26 pts

12th 1570 Robbie King and Bethan Matthew 19 10 – – 29 pts

13th 16 Chris Webber and Nicola Webber 12 17 – – 29 pts

14th 1603 Ian Martin and Chris Catt 1 30 – – 31 pts

15th 1029 Nick Robins and Izi Davies 6 26 – – 32 pts

16th 880 James Hammett and Jess Hammett 21 15 – – 36 pts

17th 1215 Murray Hampshire and Phoebe Warren 26 12 – – 38 pts

18th 1639 Dom Lewis and Lainey Terkelsen 22 16 – – 38 pts

19th 1634 Cam Stewart and Annie Hammett 17 22 – – 39 pts

20th 1432 William Caiger and Caitlin Morley 24 18 – – 42 pts

