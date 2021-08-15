International Moth UK Nationals – Day 4 – Final Results

With two final race wins Jim McMillan snatched the 2021 International Moth UK National Championship.

The conditions were such that less than half the fleet took on the two races that were run.

McMillan won both races to move from fourth overnight and take a one point overall victory ahead of Eddie Bridle (4,2), with Dave Hivey (7,3) taking third a futher point back.

Rounding out the top six were, 4th Dan Ward, 5th Paul Giddon and 6th James Gray.

Wetsuit Outlet International Moth 2021 UK Nationals (46 entries)



