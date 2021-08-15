Dragon Gold Cup by Yanmar day 1 abandoned

The Gold Cup Race Committee put to sea to inspect conditions on Sunday, but sadly the sea state was too severe so racing had to be abandoned for the day.

Back ashore the committee confirmed that the schedule for Monday will be revised to permit two races, instead of the scheduled one, with an earlier start time of 11:00 hrs with the second race following on as soon as possible.

The forecast is for the wind to moderate overnight and the remainder of the week looks set to bring the champagne sailing conditions for which Marstrand is rightly famous.

Championship racing will continue until Friday 20 August with a total of six races scheduled.

Whilst disappointed not to race, the sailors were in full agreement with the Race Committee’s decision.

They took the opportunity to sample the many delights of Marstrand, the summer yachting capital of Sweden, and to enjoy the simple pleasures of catching up with good friends after a long time of enforced separation.