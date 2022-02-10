Vintage Classic YC opens new Mediterranean regatta series

First edition of the Mediterranean Champions Cup Series

The recently formed Vintage Classic Yacht Club is grouping five of the main French, Italian and Spanish classic regattas over this coming summer and beyond, with silverware up for grabs.

Aiming to fill the gap left by the Panerai circuit by grouping the big Mediterranean regattas into the Mediterranean Champions Cup Series.

The VCYC hopes to reinvent a prestigious and competitive series to discern the top yachts in each category each year.

The 2022 series will run over five regattas beginning in France.

Les Voiles d’Antibes, France – 1st to 5th June

Argentario Sailing Week, Ilaty – 15th to 19th June

Vela Clasica Menorca, Spain – 24th to 28th August

Vela d’Epoca di Imperia, Italy – 8th to 11th September

Regates Royales, Cannes, France – 20th to 24th September

The Notice of Race is now available for the first two events, Les Voiles d’Antibes and the Argentario Sailing Week, both taking place in June.

