2021 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is Cancelled

The Chairman of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Carlo Falcone and the committee have decided to cancel the 2021 ACYR and hope that everything will go back to normal in 2022.

We were hoping that we could all go sailing but unfortunately the covid virus and the protocols have made this impossible.



For classic yachts already in Antigua, we are hoping to hold an informal sailing only weekend at the end of April this year and more information on that will follow if it is viable.

We look forward to welcoming you all back to Antigua next winter.