British Keelboat League 2021 Open For Entry

The British Keelboat League is roaring into 2021 with some fantastic locations and venues that promise racing will be bigger and better than ever.

It’s the perfect opportunity to show off what your club and team can do. With locations all across the UK and the boats provided rigged and ready, it’s time to #RockUpAndRace.

Sailors compete, representing their club in a series of short sprint races against teams from other clubs in their region in a qualifying round of weekend racing.

The most exceptional teams from each region then battle it out in a national final to be crowned the British Keelboat League champions.

This approach to racing provides a level playing field for all competitors.

It breaks down some of the historic barriers to participation in keelboat racing, as the British Keelboat League provides boats for the competition (RS21 and Hunter 707, depending on location).

Throughout the events, sailors will alternate between the fleet of one-design small keelboats (with crews of 4 or 5 depending on class).

The rock up and race approach is all set to start again with seven qualifier events across the country culminating in the British Keelboat League final, when all qualified teams are invited to race the best of the best and the British Keelboat League Champions can be crowned.

The locations of the 2021 calendar are as follows:

22/23 May – Cardiff Bay SC, Wales (RS21)

5/6 June – Royal Corinthian YC, Essex (707 hunters)

5/6 June – BKL Women’s Championship Hamble, Hampshire (RS21)

12/13 June – Hayling Island Sailing Club, Hampshire (RS21)

24/25 July – Royal Northern and Clyde Yacht Club, Scotland (RS21)

14/15 August – Royal Western Yacht Club, Plymouth (RS21)

4/5 September – Poole Yacht Club, Dorset (RS21)

24-26 September – Venue TBC (RS21)

These events are an excellent opportunity for sailors to get together and race. You will be representing your club at an event without the hassle of transporting your boat around the UK.

The cost of entry for the qualifier events is just £82.50 per person (£330 per team). All you need to do it enter your team and arrive at the club ready for racing on Saturday morning.

You can find all the information relating to the British Keelboat League entry, and so much more on the British Keelboat League website