5O5 Worlds confirmed for Cork, Ireland in 2022

The Royal Cork Yacht Club will host the 2022 5O5 World Championship, which will take place in Cork, Ireland from 1 to 13 August, 2022.

More than 120 crews from over 15 nations are expected to descend on the village of Crosshaven in Cork to compete for the title of 5O5 World Champion.

This will be the fourth time the club will have hosted the 505 World Championships, having welcomed visiting crews previously in 1959, 1964 and 1982.

The 60 year old design of the 505 has proven to be timeless, with continued innovation and use of the most modern materials ensuring the 505 class remains one of the best dinghy racing fleets in the world.

The Royal Cork Yacht Club is the oldest yacht club in the world, having been founded in 1720, and the 505 World Championships will form part of the club’s continued Tricentenary celebrations.

Other notable events in the celebrations include the hosting of the Topper World Championships in July 2021 and the biennial, world renowned, Cork Week which will take place in July 2022.