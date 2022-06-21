Argentario Sailing Week – Final Day

BH12 Scud and P14 Olympian battle to windward

For the final day at Porto Santo Stefano, a south-easterly breeze at 16-18 knots gusting to 20, not a cloud in the sky and enough of a swell to spray the decks upwind.

What more could one ask for from the fourth and final day of racing of the 21st edition of Argentario Sailing Week?

The crews of the 30 classic yachts representing 117 years of history racing in Tuscany were able to enjoy the breath-taking scenery of Maremma from a completely different point of view compared to the three previous days when the thermal breeze was a westerly one.

After 2 hours and 12 minutes Sumurun owner Alain Moatti (Willam Fife III – 1914) cuts the finish line first overall.

Back on the docks, the crews applauded and cheered the race committee boat as it bade farewell to competitors and arrivederci to the next edition.

Overall Winners of Argentario Sailing Week 2022

Vintage Gaff class – the winner is Scud (Patrizio Bertelli), followed by Marga and by Chinook.

Vintage Marconi class – Varuna of 1939 (Jens Kellinghusen), followed by by Stormy Weather and by Comet.

In the Classics, overall winner is Il Moro di Venezia I (Massimiliano Ferruzzi) with Ojala II second and is Crivizza third

In Spirit of Tradition, Toi et Moi (Alessandro Maria Rinaldi) is overall winner, second Midva followed by and Hanni II.

Full results available here . . .

The Argentario Sailing Week 2022 is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano and the Municipality of Monte Argentario with the patronage of the Tuscany Region, the Province of Grosseto, the Municipality of Monte Argentario and the Italian Navy.