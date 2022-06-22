Kiel Week 2022 – Nine winners from five nations

The first Kiel Week 2022 winners have been determined and saw winners from Germany. Denmark, Norway, Hungary and New Zealand in the international classes.

At the halfway point on Tuesday, 21 June, the athletes once again enjoyed fantastic sailing conditions on the Kiel Fjord with light to moderate westerly winds and bright sunshine.

Following the International classes, the Olympic disciplines plus the 420s, the J/24s and J/70s as well as the ACO Musto Skiff World Championship will start on Wednesday, 22 June.

The 29er Euro Cup went to New Zealand’s George Lee Rush and Sebastian Menzies, who defied their own nerves, and a man-overboard manoeuvre when Menzies briefly fell out of the skiff after breaking the harness wire.

They now have one day to relax, then head to the 29er European Championships in Denmark.

The Nordic Folkboat Gold Cup was won by Søren Kæstel, Erik Andersen and Alex Lindegaard from near Copenhagen.

2.4mR – Final after 8 races (24 entries)

1st GER Heiko KROEGER – – 9 pts

2nd GER Christoph TRÖMER – – 31 pts

3rd ITA Antonio SQUIZZATO – – 31 pts

29er – Final after 16 races (127 entries)

1st NZL George LEE RUSH and Sebastian MENZIES – – 25 pts

2nd GER Carl KRAUSE and Max GEORGI – – 38 pts

3rd ITA Alex DEMURTAS and Giovanni SANTI – – 66 pts

Contender – Final after 9 races (41 entries)

1st DEN 1 Soren DULONG ANDREASEN – – 22 pts

2nd DEN 2352 Jesper ARMBRUST – – 24 pts

3rd GER 2489 Eike Tjark MARTENS – – 26 pts

Europe – Final after 8 races (23 entries)

1st DEN 31 Casper FINK – – 8 pts

2nd DEN 1851 Simon CHRISTOFFERSEN – – 24 pts

3rd GER 94 Marisa ROCH – – 28 pts

Flying Dutchman – Final after 9 races (19 entries)

1st HUN 70 Szabolcs MAJTHÉNYI and András DOMOKOS – – 14 pts

2nd GER 88 Kay-Uwe LÜDTKE and Kai SCHÄFERS – – 18 pts

3rd GER 30 Alexander ANTRECHT and Christian KUJAN – – 29 pts

ILCA 4 – Final after 8 races (26 entries)

1st NOR 218562 Gudleik BERG KJØPSNES – – 19 pts

2nd GER 211915 Josephine KOEP – – 27 pts

3rd NOR 217925 Nanna Sofie JUELL-BERGAN – – 30 pts

ILCA 6 (Open) – Final after 11 races (116 entries)

1st GER Ole SCHWECKENDIEK – – 21 pts

2nd NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 35 pts

3rd GER Amaya ESCUDERO – – 54 pts

WASZP – Final after 6 races (18 entries)

1st GER Adrien-Paul FARIEN – – 5 pts

2nd GER Leo MAECHLER – – 11 pts

3rd SWE Hanno SEIFERT – – 12 pts

Nordic Folkboat Gold Cup – Final after 6 races (48 entries)

1st DEN 873 Soren KAESTEL Erik ANDERSEN Ulf KIPCKE – – 13 pts

2nd GER 739 Ulf KIPCKE Dieter KIPCKE Gero MARTENS – – 23 pts

3rd DEN 666 John WULFF Benny CHRISTENSEN Andreas GRANLUND – – 27 pts

Full Kiel Week results availabel here . . .

