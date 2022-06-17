Kiel Week 2022 – Including Olympic Classes and Musto Skiff Worlds

Kiel Week 2022 comes alive with wind, water and waves.

Athletes from well over 40 nations on nine regatta courses in Schilksee with fourteen international boat classes, including the Gold Cup for the Nordic Folkboats in the first part and the 11th ACO Musto Skiff World Championship in the second part.

The second part will also have eight Olympic disciplines guarantee top-class sports.

Although the races are in the foreground for more than 4000 sailors, it is also for them the encounters, casual and planned, that take on great importance this year.

Twenty British crews will feature in the ACO Musto Skiff World Championship including Jamie Hilton, Dan Vincent and Robbie Wilson Pete Greenhalgh.

And in the Olympic classes, John Gimson and Anna Burnet race in the Nacra 17, while James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey lead the British crews in the big 49er and 49erFX fleets. With British crews also entered in the ILCA 6 and 7 events



Racing Days Kiel Week 2022

Part 1 – Saturday 18 to Tuesday 21 June

2.4mR, 29er Euro Cup, Contender, Europe, Flying Dutchman (FD), ILCA 4, ILCA 6, Gold Cup Nordische Folkeboote, OK-Jollen & Waszp (international classes)

Part 2 – Wednesday 22 June 22 to Sunday 26 June

11th ACO Musto Skiff World Championship

Olympic classes – ILCA 7, ILCA 6 (Women), 49er, 49er FX, 470er Mixed, Nacra 17 Mixed & iQFoil

Plus International 420er, J/24 and J/70 starting Thursday, 23 June.

Offshore – Saturday 18 June 18 to Saturday 25 June

Aalregatta Kiel-Eckernförde (Saturday, 18 June)

Aalregatta Eckernförde-Kiel (Sunday, 19 June)

Kiel-Cup (Monday, 20 June until Wednesday 22 June)

Senatspreis (Thursday, 23 June)

Silbernes Band (Friday, 24 June until Saturday, 25 June)

Related Post:

Kiel Week 2022 aims to provide that “old” sailing event feeling

ACO Musto Skiff World Championships headed to Kiel Week