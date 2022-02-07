ACO Musto Skiff World Championships headed to Kiel Week

The International Musto Skiff Class will hold their ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships during Kiel Week 2022.

The 140th year of Kiel Week back on its traditional June date in the summer and hopes for as few as possible restrictions and limitations due to Covid.

Following the cancellation of two previous Worlds due to Covid restrictions the class is eager to get sailing and compete for the World Championship title.

The 2022 ACO Musto Skiff Worlds will take place over 21 to 26 June with a one-day pre-Worlds event on the 21 June, followed by five days of championship racing.

There will also be daily social activities and a gala dinner for all participants and guests attending the class event.

ACO has supported the Musto Skiff since 2011 and it is now a great pleasure to be the title sponsor of the Worlds on the “doorstep” of the ACO Headquarters.

Registration is now open with a discounted entry fee of 400 EUR for early registration available until 1 May 2022.

For more information and to register visit the Musto Skiff NOR on the Kiel Week website pdf.

