J/70 Midwinter Championship – Sixth place finish for British Standfast team

The British Standfast team of Simon Patterson, Luke Cross, Nic Asher and Stevie Morrison finished sixth in a fleet of 62 at the J/70 USA Midwinter Championships, at the Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida.

Discarding a fourth race UFD, the Brits had a 2, 10, 17, 2, 3, 12, 15, scoreline for a 61 point total, 15 points off the podium places.

Overall winners were the Black Mamba team of Gonçalo Almeida, Bernardo Freitas and River Paquin from Mexico, who were able to retire from the eighth and final race on Sunday with the title already won.

Four points back in second was Savasana (USA) of Brian Keane, Ron Weed, Conner Harding and Thomas Barrows, with in third place Rowdy (USA) of Richard Witzel, Carlos Robles, Tomus Dietrich and Jud Smith.

Winner of the 28 strong Corinthian Division was Juicy (ARG) of Francisco Van Avermaete with Geronimo Galvan, Francisco Bellochio and Trinidad Silva, who placed 13th overall.

Teams from the United States, Argentina, Chile, Great Britain, Germany, Mexico and Sweden took part.

Winner of the Davis Island Winter Series, over three weekends from December through this Championship, was Brian Keane’s Savasana.

J/70 2022 Midwinter Championship – Final Leaders after 8 races (62 entries)

1st MEX Fernando Perez Ontiveros / Gonçalo Almeida / Bernardo Freitas / River Paquin – – 38 pts

2nd USA Brian Keane / Ron Weed / Conner Harding / Thomas Barrows – – 42 pts

3rd USA Richard Witzel / Carlos Robles / Tomus Dietrich / Jud Smith – – 46 pts

4th USA David Jannetti / Travis Odenbach / Kris Werner / Terry Hutchinson – – 52 pts

5th USA Bruno Pasquinelli / Morgan Reeser / Matt Woodworth / Max Skelley – – 55 pts

6th GBR Simon Patterson / Luke Cross / Nic Asher / Stevie Morrison – – 61 pts

7th USA Dave Kerr / Lee Sackett / Geoff Becker / Tom Sessions – – 69 pts

8th USA Robert Hughes / Willem van Waay / Manu Weiller / Rod Favela – – 76 pts

9th USA John Brigden / Nevin Snow / Ian McDill Barrows / Ed Lebens – – 76 pts

10th USA John & Molly Baxter / John Baxter / Molly Baxter / Ben Lamb / Allan Terhune – – 82 pts

Full results available here . . .