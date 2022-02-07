100th Australian 18 Footers Championship – Day 3

Andoo of Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta and Sam Newton extend their lead to six points after races 4 and 5 of the Australian 18 footer Championship on Sydney Harbour.

After the first discard Andoo counts three wins and a second place for 5 points.

In second are Smeg of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Zac Barnabas counting 2, 1, 4, 4 for 11 points and third is Tech2 of Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt and Lewis Brake counting a 3, 5, 2, 2 for 12 points.

Rag & Famish Hotel (Harry Price) are on 16, with Noakesailing (Sean Langman) and Lazarus Capital Partners (Marcus Ashley-Jones) tied on 22 points.



Unlike yesterday’s gusty 18-23 knots SSE winds, Monday’s racing originally began in light, fluky conditions before a solid breeze came in.

In the first race (R4) The Oak Double Bay-4 Pines of Aron Everett, John Cooley and Charlie Gundy were able to hold off Shaw and Partners Financial Services of Steve Thomas, Lindsay Stead and Tom Quigley to win by 6s, with Andoo a further 16s back in third place.

In the second race of the day (R5) Andoo won the start with some superb work by skipper Jarvin and the team and was never headed over the entire course to win by a very impressive 1m45s margin over Tech2 with Rag & Famish Hotel another 26s further back in third place.

The 100th Australian Championship will continue next Sunday, February 13, with the final two races (Races 7 and 8) of the championship.

Australian 18 Footers Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (23 entries)

1st Andoo – – (Seve Jarvin, Matt Stenta, Sam Newton) 1 2 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd Smeg – – (Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge, Zac Barnabas) 2 1 16 4 4 – – 11 pts

3rd Tech2 – – (Jack Macartney, Charlie Wyatt, Lewis Brake) 3 5 2 7 2 – – 12 pts

4th Rag & Famish Hotel – – (Harry Price, Josh McKnight, Harry Hall) 4 6 4 5 3 – – 16 pts

5th Lazarus Capital Partners – – (Marcus Ashley Jones, Cam Gundy, John Dutton) 7 7 3 11 5 – – 22 pts

6th Noakesailing – – (Sean Langman, Ed Powys, Josh Porebski) 6 3 5 8 12 – – 22 pts

7th Yandoo – – (John Winning Snr, Tom Cunich, Mike Kennedy) 10 4 6 10 8 – – 28 pts

8th Finport Finance – – (Keagan York, Bryce Edwards, Phill Marshall) 5 9 18 9 7 – – 30 pts

9th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines (Aron Everett / John Cooley / Charlie Gundy) 13 23 11 1 6 – – 31 pts

10th Shaw & Partners Financial Services – – (Steve Thomas, Lindsay Stead, John Walton) 8 18 13 2 9 – – 32 pts

11th C‑Tech QLD (David Hayter / Ben Roxburgh / Elliot Mahar) 11 8 15 6 10 – – 35 pts

12th Ilve (Jono Whitty / Lachlan Doyle / John Walton) 23 11 8 12 17 – – 48 pts

13th Burrawang‑Young Henrys (Simon Nearn / Rory Cox / Brandon Buyink) 23 12 9 13 14 – – 48 pts

14th The Kitchen Maker/ Ceasarstone (Lachlan Steel / Jerome Watts / Matt Doyle) 16 10 12 15 18 – – 53 pts

15th Fisher & Paykel (Jordan Girdis / Nathan Edwards / Kurt Fatouros) 14 13 7 23 23 – – 57 pts

16th Noakes Blue (Yvette Heritage / Tom Clout / Cam McDonald) 12 17 17 18 12 – – 59 pts

17th 18 Footers Bar and Restaurant (Pedro Vozone / Tom Quigley / Paddy Bannon) 15 16 10 19 19 – – 60 pts

18th Queenslander (Josh Sloman / George Morton / Angus Barker) 17 14 20 17 15 – – 63 pts

19th Appliances Online (Alex Marinelli / Darcy McCraken / Tyler Creevey) 18 19 14 16 16 – – 64 pts

20th Balmain Slake (Henry Larkings / Max Paul / Flynn Twomey) 9 21 23 23 11 – – 64 pts

21st Birkenhead Point Marina (Tim Westwood / Will Dargaville / Alex Chittenden) 23 15 19 14 20 – – 68 pts

22nd Lazarus Development (Hugo Stoner / Hugo Leeming / Alex Watson) 23 20 23 20 21 – – 83 pts

23rd Noakes Youth (Tom Cunich / Charlie Zeeman / Fynn Sprott) 23 23 23 23 23 – – 96 pts