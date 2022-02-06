Gilbert and McGrane Tame the Tiger

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane winners of the 2022 John Merricks Tiger Trophy at Rutland SC

Overnight leaders Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane sailing a 505 took overall victory at the John Merricks Tiger Trophy with four points from a 2, 1, 1 score line.

Gilbert and McGrane finished with a four point lead over Andy Smith and Stewart Mears, also 505, who finished second with eight points from a 1, 5, 2, score line.

Jon Emmett in a Radial (4, 7, 4) finished third, upsetting the 505 podium domination.

Those that ventured out (50 of the 93 entries) saw gusts of over 35 knots with 505s dominating, winning the three races completed.

In fourth place was another 505, that of Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon (10, 3, 3) then fifth Nick Craig and Toby Lewis (7, 5, 6) in a GP14 and sixth Ben Flower in a Laser (8, 6, 5).

Next and final event of the Sailjuice Winter Series is the Oxford Blue at Oxford SC 19 February 2022.

John Merricks Tiger Trophy – Final leaders after 2 races+Pursuit race (93 entries)

1st 505 Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE Netley SC 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 505 Andy SMITH and Stewart MEARS Notts County SC 1 5 2 – – 8 pts

3rd Radial Jon EMMETT Weir Wood SC 4 7 4 – – 15 pts

4th 505 Michael SIMS and Carl GIBBON Carsington 10 3 3 – – 16 pts

5th GP14 Nick CRAIG and Tobytastic LEWIS Burghfield SC 7 5 6 – – 18 pts

6th Laser Ben FLOWER Paignton 8 6 5 – – 19 pts

7th 470 Neil MARSDEN and Jonny MC GOVERN Blackpool Fleetwood 3 8 12 – – 23 pts

8th 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE Thorney Island SC 5 11 11 – – 27 pts

9th Radial Alastair BROWN Stokes Bay SC 12 9 7 – – 28 pts

10th RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC 11 10 8 – – 29 pts

11th Laser 4.7 Jim LOWBRIDGE Rutland SC 9 12 9 – – 30 pts

12th Scorpion Thomas LONSDALE and Oliver DAVENPORT West Oxford 14 15 15 – – 44 pts

13th RS Aero 6 Sam METTAM Papercourt SC 20 20 16 – – 56 pts

14th 505 Tom JEFFCOATE and Mark HOGAN Chew valley Lake 18 25 14 – – 57 pts

15th Radial Ben TYLECOTE U19 Rutland SC 17 21 19 – – 57 pts

16th Challenger Val MILLWARD Snr Lady Rutland SC 22 22 18 – – 62 pts

17th D-Zero Thomas SOUTHWELL Lee on the solent 29 23 17 – – 69 pts

18th RS200 James WILLIAMS and Sarah TUPPEN CVLSC 24 28 20 – – 72 pts

19th Phantom Ian STONE Maidenhead SC 6 94 13 – – 113 pts

20th Fireball David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE Blackwater SC Snr 21 2 94 DNF – – 117 pts

21st OK Russell CLARK SSBSC/RNSA 13 13 94 DNF – – 120 pts

22nd Merlin Rocket Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY Staunton Harold SC 16 14 94 DNC – – 124 pts

23rd Laser Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC 15 18 94 DNC – – 127 pts

24th Radial Jamie TYLECOTE U19 Rutland SC 19 17 94 DNC – – 130 pts

25th RS400 Chris and Abigail LARR Draycote Water SC 27 17 94 DNF – – 138 pts

