King George Gallop – Gilbert and McGrane on countback

The King George Gallop took place at King George SC on Saturday 22 January 2022.

After three very close races in light winds, the event finished with a three-way tie, with the three leading crews all finishing with four points.

Both Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane (505) and Luke Fisher (RS Vareo) counting a 1st and 3rd, and Thomas Gillard and Rachael Gray (Merlin) counting two seconds.

On countback the winners were Gilbert and McGrane in their 505.

Second was Luke Fisher, third Gillard and Gray, fourth James Goodfellow (Solo), fifth Steve Cockerill and Harry Kennedy (RS400) and sixth Ben Flower (ILCA7).

The King George Gallop was the fourth event in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.

Next event is the John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 5 & 6 February 2022

King George Gallop – After 3 races (71 entries)

1st 505 – Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE -9 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd RS Vareo – Luke FISHER 3 1 -5 – – 4 pts

3rd Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY 2 2 -72 – – 4 pts

4th Solo – James GOODFELLOW 4 -21 2 – – 6 pts

5th RS400 – Stephen COCKERILL and Harry KENNEDY -7 4 3 – – 7 pts

6th Laser (ILCA 7) – Ben FLOWER 1 8 -9 – – 9 pts

7th GP14 – Nick CRAIG and Tobytastic LEWIS -12 6 4 – – 10 pts

8th RS400 – Sam KNIGHT and Chris BOWNES -17 9 6 – – 15 pts

9th RS Aero 7 – Peter BARTON 6 11 -22 – – 17 pts

10th 505 – Mark UPTON-BROWN and Ian MITCHELL -25 5 13 – – 18 pts

11th RS Aero 7 – Ellie CRAIG 8 -17 10 – – 18 pts

12th Enterprise – Nigel BIRD and Andy BIRD 11 10 -72 – – 21 pts

13th Laser (ILCA 7) – Thomas BRINDLEY -22 18 8 – – 26 pts

14th RS400 – Chris LARR and Abigail LARR 20 -24 7 – – 27 pts

15th Merlin Rocket – Chris JENNINGS and Pete NICHOLSON -21 12 16 – – 28 pts

16th National 18 – Oliver HOUSEMAN and Jeremy VINES -36 13 15 – – 28 pts

17th Blaze – Ben HARDEN 13 16 -72 – – 29 pts

18th Fireball – David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE 16 -19 14 – – 30 pts

19th RS Aero 7 – Abby HIRE 5 -44.5 28 – – 33 pts

20th Osprey – Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE 18.5 15 -37 – – 33.5 pts

21st Solo – Richard HUDSON -44 22 12 – – 34 pts

22nd RS200 – James WILLIAMS and Sarah TUPPEN -26 14 21 – – 35 pts

23rd Radial (ILCA 6) – Jon EMMETT 10 27 -35 – – 37 pts

24th RS200 – Nigel PEPPERDINE and Diana PEPPERDINE -29 20 17 – – 37 pts

25th Laser (ILCA 7) – Tony COOPER 27 -34.5 11 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .