King George Gallop – Gilbert and McGrane on countback

The King George Gallop took place at King George SC on Saturday 22 January 2022.
After three very close races in light winds, the event finished with a three-way tie, with the three leading crews all finishing with four points.
Both Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane (505) and Luke Fisher (RS Vareo) counting a 1st and 3rd, and Thomas Gillard and Rachael Gray (Merlin) counting two seconds.
On countback the winners were Gilbert and McGrane in their 505.
Second was Luke Fisher, third Gillard and Gray, fourth James Goodfellow (Solo), fifth Steve Cockerill and Harry Kennedy (RS400) and sixth Ben Flower (ILCA7).
The King George Gallop was the fourth event in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.
Next event is the John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 5 & 6 February 2022
King George Gallop – After 3 races (71 entries)
1st 505 – Roger GILBERT and Ben MCGRANE -9 3 1 – – 4 pts
2nd RS Vareo – Luke FISHER 3 1 -5 – – 4 pts
3rd Merlin Rocket – Thomas GILLARD and Rachael GRAY 2 2 -72 – – 4 pts
4th Solo – James GOODFELLOW 4 -21 2 – – 6 pts
5th RS400 – Stephen COCKERILL and Harry KENNEDY -7 4 3 – – 7 pts
6th Laser (ILCA 7) – Ben FLOWER 1 8 -9 – – 9 pts
7th GP14 – Nick CRAIG and Tobytastic LEWIS -12 6 4 – – 10 pts
8th RS400 – Sam KNIGHT and Chris BOWNES -17 9 6 – – 15 pts
9th RS Aero 7 – Peter BARTON 6 11 -22 – – 17 pts
10th 505 – Mark UPTON-BROWN and Ian MITCHELL -25 5 13 – – 18 pts
11th RS Aero 7 – Ellie CRAIG 8 -17 10 – – 18 pts
12th Enterprise – Nigel BIRD and Andy BIRD 11 10 -72 – – 21 pts
13th Laser (ILCA 7) – Thomas BRINDLEY -22 18 8 – – 26 pts
14th RS400 – Chris LARR and Abigail LARR 20 -24 7 – – 27 pts
15th Merlin Rocket – Chris JENNINGS and Pete NICHOLSON -21 12 16 – – 28 pts
16th National 18 – Oliver HOUSEMAN and Jeremy VINES -36 13 15 – – 28 pts
17th Blaze – Ben HARDEN 13 16 -72 – – 29 pts
18th Fireball – David HALL and Paul CONSTABLE 16 -19 14 – – 30 pts
19th RS Aero 7 – Abby HIRE 5 -44.5 28 – – 33 pts
20th Osprey – Roger BLAKE and James BLAKE 18.5 15 -37 – – 33.5 pts
21st Solo – Richard HUDSON -44 22 12 – – 34 pts
22nd RS200 – James WILLIAMS and Sarah TUPPEN -26 14 21 – – 35 pts
23rd Radial (ILCA 6) – Jon EMMETT 10 27 -35 – – 37 pts
24th RS200 – Nigel PEPPERDINE and Diana PEPPERDINE -29 20 17 – – 37 pts
25th Laser (ILCA 7) – Tony COOPER 27 -34.5 11 – – 38 pts