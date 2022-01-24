RORC Transatlantic Race – Close for Scarlet Oyster

Ross Applebey’s Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster (GBR) failed to overall RORC Transatlantic Race leader Comanche.

Scarlet Oyster finished at 18:40hrs on Sunday 23 January, in an elapsed time of 15d 7h 30m 44s, correcting out to 16d 1h 31m 13s to place second behind Comanche in IRC overall.

Scarlet Oyster leads IRC 1.

The Botin 52 Tala has won IRC Zero, completing the course in an elapsed time of 11 days 10 hrs 13 mins 9 secs.

The eight IRC Zero entries have all finished, with two retired.

Eight teams are still racing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Black Pearl safely reached Puerto Calero Lanzarote on 22 January.

The Botin 56 Black Pearl (GER) with eight crew on board, dismasted on 12 January, four days into the RORC Transatlantic Race – all of the crew were well.

Black Pearl made landfall at El Hierro, Canary Islands on the 16 January and then motor/sailed to Calero Marinas Puerto Calero Marina in Lanzarote.

On Saturday 22 January, after another short pitstop in La Gomera, the Black Pearl team was greeted by Pilar Hernandez from Calero Marinas with cold beers to celebrate their safe return.

Alex Thomson rejoins race.

Alex Thomson, sailing with Ken Howery on Tosca, a Gunboat 68 multihull, has rejoined the race, after a lengthy ‘pit-stop’ for repairs. They are expected to finish Thurday.

