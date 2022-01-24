iQFOiL International Games – Brits in force in Lanzarote

The 2022 iQFOiL International Games will take place in Lanzarote, Spain, from 24 to 29 January, with a total entry of 109, with racing starting on Tuesday 25 January.

The British Sailing Team have put together two strong iQFOiL squads, and most will be in Lanzarote;

Serial medallist Islay Watson aims to continue her podium run alongside Tokyo 2020 RS:X medallist Emma Wilson.

Saskia Sills also stepped on to the iQFOiL podium in 2021 and is joined on the start line by Emily Hall, Alysia Gibson, Alice Read and Jennie Roberts.

Matt Barton took bronze at the last International Games and he is joined by the Team GB Tokyo 2020 RS:X sailor Tom Squires.

There’s lots of medal potential on the men’s side with U21 world champion Finn Hawkins competing with Sam Sills and Andy Brown who finished 6th and 7th respectively at the 2021 world champs.

A bit of a winter haven for sailors, Lanzarote should offer a steady predictable set of conditions for the first major event of the new year.

GBR Women

Islay Watson

Emily Hall

Saskia Sills

Alysia Gibson

Jennie Roberts

Emma Wilson

Alice Read

GBR Men

James Hatcher

Samuel Sills

Andy Brown

Matthew Barton

Tom Squires

Finn Hawkins U21

