Dunkerbeck breaks windsurfer 100kph speed barrier

Legendary windsurfer Björn Dunkerbeck broke the 100kph speed barrier, hitting 103.67kph over a two-second time gap – and holding an average speed of 101kph over a 100m stretch of water.

Josh Sampiero – Redbull.com reported that on 18 November on ‘The Ditch’ in Namibia, windsurfer Björn Dunkerbeck finally broke the 100kph barrier.

It was the culmination of five years of attempts and months waiting around the barren, wind-blasted sands of Namibia.

Dunkerbeck was on a 40cm wide AVBoard speed windsurf board, with a 19cm fin and a 5.5 Severne Mach 4 Lüderitz Speed Challenge LT sail – it all had to work perfectly to hit top speed!

And work it did . . . during his multiple runs, he broke 100kph at least five times.

The next big challenge will be 100kph for over 500m.

Björn Dunkerbeck speed: 103.67kph is 64.4mph or 56 knots.

