iQFOiL Europeans – Bronze for Britain’s Emma Wilson

Mina Mobekk of Norway 2023 Women’s iQFOiL European Champion

Nicolò Renna of Italy 2023 Men’s iQFOiL European Champion

Following the quarter and semi-final for the iQFOiL European Championships, winners of the three-board Finals were:

Mina Mobekk with gold in the women’s iQFOiL Europeans ahead of Sharon Kantor of Israel with Britain’s Emma Wilson third.

Other leading GBR places: 14th Islay Watson, 29th Saskia Sills, and 31st Alice Read.

And Nicolò Renna with gold in the men’s iQFOiL Europeans ahead of Sebastian Koerdel of Germany with Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands third.

Sam Sills was best placed GBR in the men, in eighth place, with Andy Brown 24th, Matt Barton 30th and Finn Hawkins 31st.

Women iQFOiL Europeans – Final Medal Race Series (89 entries)



Gold NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK u21

Silver ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR u21

Bronze GBR 7 Emma WILSON Open

4th FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN Open

5th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA Open

6th CRO 991 Palma ČARGO Open

7th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES Open

8th NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS Open

9th ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV Open

Men iQFOiL Europeans – Final Medal Race Series (114 entries)



Gold ITA 150 Nicolò RENNA Open

Silver GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL Open

Bronze NED 9 Kiran BADLOE Open

4th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD Open

5th NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND Open

6th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS u21

7th NZL 59 Joshua ARMIT Open

8th GBR 60 Samuel SILLS Open

9th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD Open

10th NED 465 Huig Jan TAK Open

Full results here . . .