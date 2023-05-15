Nemeth dominates tough opening day at Finn Europeans

Hungary’s Domonkos Nemeth won both races on the opening day of the 2023 Open and U23 Finn Europeans at Csopak on Lake Balaton.

Strong winds, big waves (for Balaton) and incessant rain provided a great challenge for the sailors as much as for the race management, despite the inclement and cold conditions, for it was a great day to be racing a Finn.

Laurent Hay (3, 2) of France is in second with 5 pts, with Filipe Silva (4, 4), from Portugal in third. Britain’s Lawrence Crispin (2, 7) is fourth on 9 pts and fifth is Alessandro Marega (7, 3) of Italy with 10 pts.



Nemeth had a comfortable win in Race 1, leading at the first mark and extending on every leg to take the gun. Second was Crispin and third Hay.

In Race 2 the wind dropped on the first beat to 13-15 knots and produced some big shifts. Hay led the French team round the top mark, with Nemeth further back in the top 10.

Hay maintained his lead downwind and up the second beat, but Nemeth rounded the final top mark just behind the Frenchman.

He then passed Hay downwind to take the second win of the day, with Hay second and Italy’s Marega ending a great day to cross in third.

Racing is schedule to continue Monday at 11.00 with lighter wind and less rain forecast, which should encourage the twenty competitors who decided to sit-out the second race ashore.

Finn Europeans – Day 1 Leaders after 2 races (71 entries)

1st HUN 80 Domonkos NÉMETH – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

5th ITA 983 Alessandro MAREGA – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

6th FRA 38 Audoin McHEL – – 10 5 – – 15 pts

7th AUS 330 James BEVIS – – 6 12 – – 18 pts

8th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

9th UKR 7 Volodymyr STASYUK – – 9 10 – – 19 pts

10th HUN 911 Elemér Péter HAIDEKKER – – 14 6 – – 20 pts

11th RSA 1 Ian AINSLIE – – 12 11 – – 23 pts

12th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 19 9 – – 28 pts

13th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG – – 13 19 – – 32 pts

14th FRA 99 Marc ALLAIN DES BEAUVAIS – – 16 16 – – 32 pts

15th HUN 30 Kantor ZSIGMOND – – 17 17 – – 34 pts

16th FRA 66 Philippe LOBERT – – 22 13 – – 35 pts

17th NED 68 Joost HOUWELING – – 18 20 – – 38 pts

18th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY – – 28 14 – – 42 pts

19th HUN 161 Botond ZIMMERMANN – – 24 18 – – 42 pts

20th HUN 11 Peter HAIDEKKER – – 15 31 – – 46 pts

21st HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 23 23 – – 46 pts

22nd POL 73 Andrzej ROMANOWSKI – – 21 26 – – 47 pts

23rd HUN 1 Geza HUSZAR – – 20 30 – – 50 pts

24th SUI 99 Laurent CHAPUIS – – 25 29 – – 54 pts

25th HUN 18 Bence RÁCZ – – 26 28 – – 54 pts

