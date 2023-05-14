i14 2023 European Championships on Lake Como

International 14 2023 European Championships will be sailed on Lake Como 17 to 20 May.

The event is being held at Dongo, Lake Como, Italy at the Marvèlia Sailing Training Centre on behalf of the Federazione Italiana Vela (FIV).

56 entries are planning to take part from AUS, CAN, GBR, GER, ITA, SUI and the USA.

After registration and measurement, 12 races are scheduled from Wednesday 17 to Saturday 20 May.

British Competitors

GBR 1503 Stewart PATIENCE and Lenny DE SILVA

GBR 1520 Rob HIGGINS and Theo GALYER

GBR 1527 Philip MCDANELL and Luke BOUGHTON

GBR 1530 Alex KNIGHT and James CLARK

GBR 1531 Andrew PENMAN and Chris WATSON

GBR 1546 Charles DUCHESNE and Josh BONIFACE

GBR 1551 Richard BONE and Alex SMITH

GBR 1553 Glen TRUSWELL and Ed FITZGERALD

GBR 1557 Katie NURTON and Cameron TWEEDLE

GBR 1558 ROBIN PASCAL and MARTIN PASCAL

GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT

GBR 1565 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY

GBR 1566 Philip GLADMAN and Natasha GLADMAN

GBR 1567 Martin JONES and Harry KENNEDY

GBR 1569 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT

GBR 1572 Peter BROMLEY and Hugh MACLEAN

GBR 1573 Terence GLEESON and Jonathan KELLY

GBR 1574 Mark UPTON-BROWN and Ed DYER

GBR 1575 Andy FITZGERALD and Stuart KEEGAN

