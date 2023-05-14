i14 2023 European Championships on Lake Como

International 14 2023 European Championships will be sailed on Lake Como 17 to 20 May.
The event is being held at Dongo, Lake Como, Italy at the Marvèlia Sailing Training Centre on behalf of the Federazione Italiana Vela (FIV).
56 entries are planning to take part from AUS, CAN, GBR, GER, ITA, SUI and the USA.
After registration and measurement, 12 races are scheduled from Wednesday 17 to Saturday 20 May.
British Competitors
GBR 1503 Stewart PATIENCE and Lenny DE SILVA
GBR 1520 Rob HIGGINS and Theo GALYER
GBR 1527 Philip MCDANELL and Luke BOUGHTON
GBR 1530 Alex KNIGHT and James CLARK
GBR 1531 Andrew PENMAN and Chris WATSON
GBR 1546 Charles DUCHESNE and Josh BONIFACE
GBR 1551 Richard BONE and Alex SMITH
GBR 1553 Glen TRUSWELL and Ed FITZGERALD
GBR 1557 Katie NURTON and Cameron TWEEDLE
GBR 1558 ROBIN PASCAL and MARTIN PASCAL
GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT
GBR 1565 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY
GBR 1566 Philip GLADMAN and Natasha GLADMAN
GBR 1567 Martin JONES and Harry KENNEDY
GBR 1569 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT
GBR 1572 Peter BROMLEY and Hugh MACLEAN
GBR 1573 Terence GLEESON and Jonathan KELLY
GBR 1574 Mark UPTON-BROWN and Ed DYER
GBR 1575 Andy FITZGERALD and Stuart KEEGAN